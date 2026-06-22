Imperial Executive Education launches the Chief Data and AI Officer Programme in collaboration with Emeritus

This seven-month online programme prepares senior leaders to align data, analytics and AI with enterprise strategy and deliver measurable business value.

LONDON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Executive Education announces the launch of its Chief Data and AI Officer Programme. Designed for senior leaders shaping enterprise data and AI decisions, the programme prepares participants to define enterprise AI strategy, build strong data and governance foundations and deploy AI initiatives that drive innovation and operational impact. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, enrolments are now open for a June 2026 start.

As AI becomes integral to enterprise performance, organisations need leaders who can move beyond isolated pilots and fragmented ownership to drive coordinated, responsible and scalable AI-enabled transformation. As per McKinsey, 51 per cent of organisations using AI report experiencing at least one negative consequence, underscoring the need for stronger governance and strategic oversight. The programme is designed to equip leaders with the frameworks and capabilities required to mitigate such risks while scaling AI responsibly. The curriculum combines executive leadership, AI and data strategy, enterprise data architecture and governance, and applied generative and agentic AI. Through real-world case studies, live online sessions and capstone assignments, participants will gain practical frameworks to lead AI transformation at scale. Upon successful completion, they will receive a verified digital certificate of completion and an Associate Alumni status from Imperial Executive Education.

"Today's data and AI leaders need to deliver real business value at scale while managing risk and complexity", says Niresh Rajah, Chief Data and AI Officer and Industry Expert for AI, Data and Digital at Imperial Business School. He notes that senior professionals need strategic acumen, leadership capability, technical expertise in data and AI and transformation capability to stand out in executive-level roles.

The programme is ideal for senior leaders responsible for data, AI, technology, transformation, governance or enterprise architecture.

"The Chief Data and AI Officer Programme equips senior leaders to align AI innovation with enterprise strategy, strengthen governance and build the data foundations needed to scale AI responsibly", says Mike Malefakis, President of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "Our collaboration with Imperial Executive Education reflects our commitment to helping executives lead AI-enabled transformation that delivers measurable business value."

For more information and to apply, please visit the programme home page.

About Imperial Executive Education

We are Imperial – a world-leading university for science, technology, engineering, medicine and business (STEMB), where scientific imagination leads to world-changing impact. As a global top ten university in London, our staff, students and partners work together on scientific discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Through Imperial Lifelong Learning, we are helping put scientific discovery into practice – right here, right now. Our programmes bring world-leading expertise to life, bringing together professional and executive programmes, hosted learning, bespoke industry education and summer schools.

Our Executive and Professional Education programmes support experienced professionals who want to strengthen leadership capability and strategic thinking, and lead confidently through innovation and change. Delegates learn alongside a global network of peers while exploring the ideas shaping modern organisations and industries – from global health to climate change and from AI to business leadership.

To find out more, visit: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/lifelong-learning/.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organisations and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus's short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit emeritus.org.

SOURCE Emeritus