Emeritus in collaboration with London Business School Executive Education launches the Chief Investment Officer Programme

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus in collaboration with London Business School Executive Education announces the launch of its nine-month Chief Investment Officer Programme. Through a blend of in-person and live online learning modules, this programme empowers senior investment executives to transform into institutional leaders who can combine strategic foresight with governance excellence and steward capital with clarity and purpose. Emeritus is a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable. Enrolment is now open for a June 2026 start.

The Chief Investment Officer Programme prepares leaders to operate at the intersection of capital allocation, governance and enterprise strategy. Participants explore global macrodynamics; sustainability insights; emerging technologies, including AI and blockchain; and the full spectrum of public and private asset classes to design resilient, responsible investment strategies.

The London Business School Executive Education's Chief Investment Officer Programme is ideal for professional asset and wealth managers, private and family capital leaders and sovereign and institutional investors seeking to advance into institutional leadership, strengthen portfolio governance and build sustainability capabilities. This learning experience features live online sessions, case simulations and peer discussions, including an on‑campus immersion in London.

"Markets are changing fast with fintech, decentralised finance, blockchain and digital assets. The Chief Investment Officer Programme helps senior investment leaders fulfil the evolving demands of the CIO role: sharper investment judgement, stronger governance and the ability to lead capital with clarity and purpose," says Francisco Gomes, Faculty Director and Professor of Finance. "It empowers CIOs to create resilient investment strategies while driving innovation."

During the on-campus immersion at the London campus, participants will engage and network with world-class faculty, industry experts and global peers. On programme completion, they will receive a certificate of completion and gain a pathway to select LBS alumni benefits.

"We are delighted to collaborate with London Business School Executive Education to equip senior investment leaders with the judgement, governance and leadership needed to steward their organisations with clarity and purpose. With LBS faculty and a blend of live online and on‑campus learning, participants can navigate AI, digital assets and sustainability to build resilient long‑term strategies," says Mike Malefakis, President of University Partnerships at Emeritus.

The Chief Investment Officer Programme starts on 29 June 2026. For more information and to apply, please visit the programme website.

About London Business School

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. With a presence in London, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, the School has a truly global outlook and community. Its flagship MBA, Executive MBA (EMBA), Sloan Masters in Leadership and Strategy and a wide portfolio of executive education programmes equip leaders at every stage of their careers to navigate complexity, build resilience and lead with purpose.

Drawn from more than 130 countries, LBS students are encouraged to push boundaries and embrace the values of collaboration and adaptability that mirror the demands of today's business environment. The School's network of more than 56,000 alumni, spanning over 150 countries, continues to shape businesses and communities worldwide.

LBS is widely recognised for the excellence of its faculty, research and degree programmes and is consistently ranked among the world's leading business schools. For more information, please visit www.london.edu.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organisations and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus's short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org.

SOURCE Emeritus