UCLA Anderson Executive Education Launches the Chief Human Resources Officer Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

The four-month program prepares current and aspiring CHROs to drive enterprise transformation by integrating strategic HR leadership, AI, and people analytics.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Anderson Executive Education announces the launch of the Chief Human Resources Officer Program, a four-month learning experience designed to empower senior and aspiring HR professionals to hone advanced strategic, analytical, and leadership capabilities. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, the program begins in April 2026.

As the current business environment rapidly fluctuates with technological advancements, shifting workplace dynamics, and an evolving work culture, HR leaders must be equipped to align people strategy with business goals. They must also leverage data and AI to inform workforce decisions and shape inclusive, innovation-driven work cultures. The Chief Human Resources Officer Program enables participants to seamlessly fulfil these requirements, preparing them to solve talent challenges with creativity, integrity, and a strong industry acumen. Providing a distinctive West Coast lens, the program helps participants drive measurable enterprise impact and influence C-suite decisions by incorporating advanced technologies and applying strategic and financial skills in their HR leadership roles.

This three-phase learning journey combines live online modules with a five-day in-person immersion on the UCLA Anderson campus in Los Angeles. It also entails a live online project, together with live case simulations and applied workshops, to help implement innovation and industry-best practices in real-world business scenarios. Upon program completion, participants receive a digital certificate and UCLA alumni status and benefits.

"The CHROs of today are no longer just stewards of HR processes. They are architects of strategy, designing talent, culture, and technology to drive real business outcomes," says Professor Corinne Bendersky, faculty director of the program. "This program equips leaders to translate insights from AI, analytics, and human behavior into bold, actionable strategies for their organizations."

This program is ideal for current and aspiring CHROs and senior HR leaders who are aiming to drive organizational change through talent, culture, and leadership or looking to transition to a CHRO role by applying innovative people strategies.

"The UCLA Anderson Chief Human Resources Officer Program empowers senior HR leaders with the strategic vision, analytical capabilities, and leadership skills needed to drive workforce transformation," says Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "Our collaboration with UCLA Anderson reflects our shared commitment to developing future-ready CHROs who drive organizational impact with technology, cultivate an engaged and inclusive culture through empathy, and shape the future of work."

The Chief Human Resources Officer Program starts on April 13, 2026. For more information or to apply, please visit the program website.

About UCLA Anderson Executive Education

UCLA Anderson Executive Education is collaborating with Emeritus to deliver a portfolio of transformative programs. These offerings draw on UCLA Anderson's legacy of leadership in management education, shaped by decades of cutting-edge research, innovative teaching, and practical application.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/.

