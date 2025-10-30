IMPERIAL HEALTH PLAN OF CALIFORNIA, INC. (HMO) (HMO SNP) NAMED ONE OF THE BEST MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS IN CALIFORNIA BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Recognition highlights Imperial's commitment to high-quality, whole-person care for Medicare members across California.

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. (Imperial) today announced it has been named one of the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare 2026 by U.S. News & World Report. The honor recognizes Imperial's excellence in delivering high-quality Medicare Advantage coverage across California just as millions of seniors begin comparing plans during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period.

"We're honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the quality of our Medicare Advantage plans," said Dr. Paveljit Bindra, CEO of Imperial. "This recognition reflects our mission to make healthcare more personal, more coordinated, and more accessible for every member we serve."

U.S. News & World Report ranked Imperial 5 stars for Best for Care Continuity, 4.5 stars for Best in Screening & Prevention, and 4 stars for Best Overall Performance. According to U.S. News, the evaluation is based on 37 quality measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), including preventive screenings, chronic condition management, and member satisfaction. Earning a place on this list reflects Imperial's standing among the top tier of carriers serving Medicare-eligible consumers across the state.

Imperial currently serves members in 50 of California's 58 counties, offering high value, coordinated care through an extensive provider network. Its approach emphasizes whole-person wellness with innovative benefits such as in-home diagnostic testing, prescription delivery, expanded transportation, and generous Over-the-Counter (OTC) allowances, which are all designed to help members stay healthy in body, mind, and spirit.

During Medicare's Open Enrollment period (October 15–December 7), we invite current and prospective members, along with broker partners to explore Imperial's plan options, shop, compare, and enroll at https://imperialhealthplan.com/.

"This recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar," added Dr. Bindra. "Our focus remains on strengthening partnerships, expanding access, and improving the member experience year after year."

About Imperial

Imperial is a California-based health plan offering Medicare Advantage coverage to older adults and other eligible individuals across much of the state. Imperial's mission is to empower members to achieve their full potential by keeping them healthy in body, mind, and spirit through a community-focused medical and pharmacy model of whole-person care. Learn more at https://imperialhealthplan.com/.

About U.S. News & World Report – Best Insurance Companies for Medicare

Each year, U.S. News & World Report evaluates national and regional insurance carriers offering Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans. The "Best Insurance Companies for Medicare 2026" program uses a comprehensive set of 37 CMS-derived quality measures to help beneficiaries compare and select carriers.

