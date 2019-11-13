Imperial Holiday Gift Guide: 12 Holiday Gift Ideas for Pool Players

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of the 2019 holiday season, Imperial has created another guide highlighting 12 gift ideas for the pool players and billiard enthusiasts. From pool tables, to professional-grade cues and accessories, Imperial has decades of experience serving the billiard industry and the game of pool.

Breach Break Cue: Cuetec's new carbon fiber break cue packs an explosive punch to help shatter the rack and destroy the competition. The cue features a 12.75 mm pro tapered carbon fiber shaft and a Taom® 2.0 Break / Jump Tip.



Penelope II: The next generation of the best-selling Penelope, the Penelope II Billiard Table comes in 7 or 8-ft versions and three finish options; Silver Mist, Espresso and Cappuccino. The Penelope II combines the sleek, clean frame of the first-generation table with the raw look of Imperial's more rustic pool tables.



Garlando Image: The new Garlando Image is a foosball table that will compliment any game room perfectly, with a sleek construction and mirror-like reflective surface.



Accessory Dolly: The Accessory Dolly is made of solid pine wood and features durable wheels and a nylon safety strap. Take down your dining top after dinner and rack up a game of pool or roll out your conversion top and jump right into a game of table tennis. Comes in four finishes to match your Imperial pool table.



Cuetec Cynergy: Cuetec's carbon fiber playing shaft was released in December of 2018 and has received tremendous praise among players for the shaft's performance and handle on cue ball deflection.



Shadow: The Imperial Shadow has great features at an affordable price, making it a great option for any home. The table comes in 7 and 8-foot sizes and features a matte black finish that will work in any decor.



Rasson Ox: The all-new Ox is Rasson's latest commercial table and is a perfect table for serious pool players, being the official table of the Mosconi Cup. The table is equipped with Rasson-designed and patented Slate Leveling and Leg Leveling Systems as well as TPR material pockets.



Accessory Kits: Imperial's array of accessory kits offer everything a pool player needs to enhance their game; cues, balls, racks, brushes and more.



Propel Jump Cue: Another brand-new addition to Cuetec's Cynergy carbon fiber line, the Propel Jump Cue was designed to be as accurate as it is powerful. The cue's three components (shaft, butt and extension) are made completely of carbon fiber to provide the most effortless and dynamic jumping experience.



Deluxe Wall Rack: This Imperial Deluxe Wall Rack is a beautifully designed, solid wood wall rack that holds 8 cues, a set of balls, triangle, and a 9-ball rack. The Deluxe Wall Rack comes in a variety of finish options to match your Imperial pool table.



Cue Case: Every pool player needs a cue case, and Imperial offers a selection of hard and soft cases for convenient and stylish cue transportation.



Aramith Tournament Balls: The Aramith Tournament Billiard Ball Set is manufactured in Belgium by the world's largest manufacturer of balls. This set features their exclusive Duramith technology that drastically enhances the longevity of the balls while significantly minimizing table wear.

