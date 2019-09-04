Imperial Launches Ultimate Tailgate Assortment Ahead of 100th NFL Season

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the 2019 National Football League season, Imperial International has released an array of innovative products ideal for tailgates, barbeques, and more. The rollout of new products that launched this summer will support the outdoor leisure market when the 100th NFL season kicks off on September 4th, 2019.

Patriots Bucket Grill Packers Barbecue Caddy

Leading the new additions are the Barrel and Bucket grills, charcoal grilling solutions designed for die-hard NFL fans. The Barrel Grill is made from a 55-gallon oil drum and features a large team logo to show team spirit out on a yard or patio. The Bucket Grill is a fully portable, fully functional grill that features a grate, grease trap, and handle for convenient transportation.

Supplementing the new grills is a line of durable polyester storage items. Barbeque Accessory Caddies, Propane Tank Holders, and Log Carriers allow fans to pack and bring everything they need for a cookout or tailgate.

Along with the new additions, Imperial carries best-selling classics that have served the sports leisure market through many past seasons. Director and Bungee Chairs offer stylish and comfortable seating on-the-go. The Director's chairs feature all 32 NFL teams and come in two size options: bar or table height.

Imperial's social media channels are set to highlight the 100th NFL season's kickoff games and point fans in the right direction when shopping for team-branded product.

All products are officially licensed by the NFL. Along with its premier line of billiards and game room product, Imperial is a long-time distributor of NFL, MLB, NHL, and college sports product.

About Imperial International

Imperial is the premier distributor of billiards equipment and licensed products from the NFL, MLB, NHL and several high-profile colleges and universities. With over 60 years of experience, Imperial has made a name in the industry with some of the most well-crafted pool tables and accessories on the market with price ranges to fit any budget. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.imperialusa.com.

SOURCE Imperial