Imperial PFS Introduces Quivit, a Gamechanger for the Insurance Industry

Called a "gamechanger" by its first users, Quivit is the first insurance-specific product to merge document signing, storage and an integrated payment processing system – allowing for both paid-in-full and financed transactions. The result is a dramatically streamlined workflow, transforming a complex, high-touch process into an efficient, digitally-driven sales closer. Until Quivit, there was no way for insurance agents to quickly prepare insurance quotes and applications for their insureds within the same secure digital space.

"We listened to our clients, recognized a gap, and found a way to provide a solution," says Herb Chirico, IPFS's Chief Marketing Officer and Senior VP. "We worked with agents to develop a digital product that merges selling, managing account communication, and collecting payments for policies in a single step, without the need for additional software from other providers. Now, work that once took days takes only minutes – which means Quivit will help expedite sales and improve payment collection in a single step."

User-friendly and intuitive, Quivit makes it easy to send premium finance quotes, track progress, understand the status, send alerts, obtain signatures, collect payments and close the sale. Quivit also integrates seamlessly with existing systems and processes, which means it doesn't require replacing your current technology or agency management system (AMS).

"Quivit is going to revolutionize the insurance industry," adds Frank Friedman, IPFS's CEO and President. "Quivit shortens the sales cycle, so agents can close sales far faster. It's the key to unlocking untapped revenue opportunities."

Even its name has special significance, as Quivit combines the words 'quick,' 'pivot' and 'IT.'

"Given all the things it can do, 'Quivit' is the perfect name," explains Chirico. "This is a breakthrough software product that empowers the insurance industry to quickly pivot and excel in the digital revolution."

Quivit is available now to select IPFS Clients and will be widely-released later this fall.

Visit ipfs.com/quivit to learn more and watch the video.

About Imperial PFS:

Imperial PFS uses state-of-the-art technology and legendary Customer service to lead the way in the premium finance and payments industry. IPFS offers flexible lending with multiple benefits for our agency partners and insureds. With more than 500 Associates at 30 locations across the United States and Canada, we bring the strength of an international company reinforced by local relationships and service. Visit us on LinkedIn.

About Herb Chirico:

Herb is responsible for overseeing Marketing as Chief Marketing Officer, as well as Credit, Insurance Company Management, Product Management and Project Management. Herb joined IPFS in 2001. His prior positions with IPFS have included Branch Manager in Buffalo, New York, SVP of Operations and Credit and SVP of National Sales. Before joining IPFS, he held management positions at Transamerica Insurance Finance Corp. and HSBC. Herb has a BS from Boston University.

About Frank Friedman:

Frank joined Imperial PFS in 2019 and serves as the CEO and President. His extensive financial experience comes from more than 40 years at Deloitte where he served as Interim CEO, COO, CFO, and, most recently, Global Chief Operations Officer. Frank has a BS degree in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Kansas.

SOURCE Imperial PFS

