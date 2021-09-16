Imperium Shortlisted for Prestigious Technology Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data quality solutions specialist Imperium ( www.imperium.com ) has been shortlisted for Quirk's 2021 Technology Impact Award – a category that recognizes outstanding innovations in the marketing research industry.

Imperium is renowned for its powerful data integrity, validation and hygiene tools, including flagship ID-verification product RelevantID® and new multi-point respondent-scoring tool QualityScore™.

Imperium announced as a finalist in Quirk's 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards

The company's sector-specific solutions are used by some of the world's leading market research companies and panels to boost data quality. Imperium's real-time automated tools assess both passive and behavioral data to swiftly, and cost-effectively, weed out fraudsters and dupes, at the same time delivering consistently high-quality respondents.

"We're delighted that Imperium is a finalist for Quirk's Technology Impact Award, especially as the judges are considering the real-world application and long-term benefits of shortlisted technologies," commented Tim McCarthy, General Manager, Imperium.

"Over the years, our focus on innovation has enabled us to create a suite of top-level tools that assure data quality for marketing research clients, providing an informed response to increasingly complex fraud attempts. Deploying a sophisticated machine learning model enables us to continuously adapt to new behavior patterns, allowing us to isolate fraudulent and poor-quality respondents before they have the chance to subvert data."

"The threat posed to the integrity of online panel surveys by disengaged or fraudulent responses is on the rise. Although meticulous study design is the cornerstone of effective data collection, Imperium's tools give researchers greater control over the QA process without the need to commit additional time and resources."

The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media, recognize the researchers, suppliers and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners and Quirk's editorial staff.

Award winners will be announced at The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards Virtual Ceremony on November 9, 2021.

About Imperium

Founded in 1990, Imperium provides a comprehensive suite of technology services and customized solutions to verify personal information and restrict fraudulent online activities. The world's most respected market research and e-commerce businesses rely on Imperium's superior technology and solutions to validate their customers' identities, verify data accuracy, automate review processes and uncover the intelligence that improves profitability. The company's flagship product RelevantID® is widely recognized as the market research sector's de facto data-quality and anti-fraud tool. In recent years, Imperium has invested heavily in machine learning, NLP and neural networks, capitalizing on its domain knowledge to expertly map fraudsters' behavior. Last year, Imperium prevented 1 billion instances of fraud at source. https://www.imperium.com/

About Quirk's

Quirk's Marketing Research Media provides sector-focused resources devoted to professionals responsible for conducting, coordinating and purchasing marketing research products and services. www.quirks.com .

