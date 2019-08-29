Imperium Talks to BETRA Coin's CEO About All Things Blockchain

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A great debate exists over the pros and cons of centralization and decentralization in cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Momentum is gaining among blockchain proponents that the next generation of applications, free from the centralized data monopoly of big tech, is just over the horizon.

Imperium Group

At the core of the race towards more scalable, decentralized applications (dApps) is the hope that recent advances in the underlying technology, ranging from sharing to proof-of-stake, can provide the type of infrastructure that these dApps need to become widely adopted.

The blockchain technology market could top $2 billion in three years as companies, NGOs and governments understand the potential to create customer trust, cut down on counterfeit goods, reduce transaction costs, and reach emerging markets.

Imperium Group's Shazir Mucklai had a chance to catch up with BETRA Coin, BETRA Coin is a cryptocurrency with a decentralized blockchain that provides anonymity for its users and their transactions.

As a digital currency, Betra is like Ethereum in a lot of ways including the open-source feature, but their major differences lie in the level of privacy and transparency that each provides.

The CEO and Founder, CICEU Ciprian, shared the following with us in an exclusive interview, "BETRA Coin comes up with results that are actually implementable. That is their strength compared to other consulting companies."

Cirprian's background is in building and scale enterprises. Ciprian started two Internet companies in Bruxelles. Previously, Ciprian held various management positions in Belgium at BeTrader Academy, most recently as Vice President in BeTrader Academy, focusing on new business development and risk management. He has also worked as a senior financial risk management consultant to the financial services industry and as a software engineer.

While there are a growing number of ways blockchain is being used in banking, retail, and education, it's still relatively difficult to learn the skills to compete for lucrative new jobs being created and that is what BETRA is attempting to tackle.

Space is moving fast and some providers have come and gone, so test drive where you can and ask for graduate referrals.

Shazir Mucklai

Email: shazir@imperium-pr.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Imperium Group