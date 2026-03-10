Imperium Technologies Secures $2M to Decarbonize Industrial Steam Infrastructure

Backing from E8 Angels accelerates the deployment of AI-driven monitoring for a sector accounting for 37% of U.S. industrial fossil fuel use.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperium Technologies, creator of the InteliTrap® smart steam trap and SteamView® monitoring platform, announced it has surpassed $2 million raised. The funding includes an investment from E8 Angels, the nation's largest cleantech angel investing network, advancing Imperium's effort to bring digital insight and control to industrial steam systems.

While much of industry has modernized, steam remains a critical yet under-innovated corner of industrial infrastructure, despite accounting for 37% of fossil fuel use in U.S. industry. For decades, operators have relied on manual inspection and blind, reactive maintenance, often with no insight into the waste that drives energy loss, excess emissions and costly unplanned downtime.

Imperium's solution combines InteliTrap®, the company's first-to-market smart steam trap, and SteamView®, a data-driven, intelligent monitoring platform designed to help operators identify issues earlier and act faster. Together, the technologies help industrial operators detect failures earlier, improve reliability, reduce waste and make better maintenance decisions with real-time insight.

"Steam is too important, and too costly, to remain a blind spot in industrial operations," said Brad Medford, CEO of Imperium Technologies. "As pressure grows to improve efficiency and cut emissions, operators need a smarter way to manage steam. Imperium is helping bring one of industry's most overlooked systems into a more intelligent era."

By combining intelligent hardware with real-time software insight, Imperium is creating a new category in steam system intelligence for industries such as chemicals, food processing and industrial manufacturing.

"Imperium's smart steam traps and monitoring system can significantly reduce energy waste, potentially reducing global greenhouse gas emissions by tens of millions of tons of CO2 while making steam systems more reliable, lowering costs, and reducing wear and tear on the system. This triple win for the environment, customers, and suppliers is the kind of opportunity that E8 investors seek to make happen," said Gordon Smith of E8 Angels.

Imperium plans to use the funding to support commercialization, expand market reach and develop SteamView's analytics and AI capabilities.

About Imperium Technologies

Imperium Technologies helps industrial operators modernize steam systems with smart hardware and real-time monitoring. Its patented solutions, InteliTrap® and SteamView®, are designed to reduce the invisible waste of industrial steam, improve reliability and bring greater intelligence to system performance. The company is based in Austin, Texas.

