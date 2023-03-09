Imperium's Two Newest Clients - Multi State Retail Verizon Operator & Premier Midwest Printing Firm Hollywood Imprints

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperium Predictive Analytics, the leader in AI energy predictive technologies, headquartered in Columbus, OH, announced that they have signed a multi-state retail operator as well as a leading manufacturing printer.

Hollywood Imprints, one of the premier printing firms in the Midwest, with clients that include, Rogue, Homage, The Ohio State University, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Relay for Life, as well as printing for multiple Super Bowls, Stanley Cups, World Series, and other collegiate and professional sports, is the latest addition to the Imperium umbrella.

"One of the reasons we wanted to work with Hollywood Imprints is that they have a phenomenal story of moving to Columbus from San Diego and starting this firm from zero almost two decades ago. They are proudly family-owned and are huge supporters in the local community across various charities. We simply wanted to help in the way we know best – lowering energy costs with our proprietary AI predictive platform," said Arthur Kaplan, Partner and Chief Sales Officer with Imperium.

BJ "Elvis" Doss, Owner at Hollywood Imprints said, "To paraphrase the original Elvis, 'Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine,' and our growth in the Columbus community has been nothing short of epic. I'm glad to have the team of experts at Imperium by my side to cut certain costs so I can keep delivering the best quality products to my clients worldwide."

In the retail sector, on a multi-state franchisee operator, Imperium has signed RXP Wireless, a leading premier Verizon retailer serving 6 states across 51 locations. Most retailers, whether it be in the food or goods sectors, do not consider energy as a cost that is meaningful or one that they can mitigate. However, after completing an in-depth analysis on the portfolio, an annual savings of over 20% was shown and realized upon contract execution.

Nick Lessells, Founder and COO with Imperium, expands on their recent clients' success by stating the obvious. "We simply have the best self-developed AI platform in the energy sector and news is starting to travel fast. With the current momentum in client onboarding and retention, we are poised to triple our revenue by year's end."

About Imperium Predictive Analytics

Imperium Predictive Analytics is a leading proprietary AI data-driven platform for the energy sector and its users. Imperium has built a scalable cutting-edge product based on transparency, accuracy, efficiency, and ESG in mind. For more information, please visit thisisimperium.com.

