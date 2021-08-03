Impervious Launches World's First Truly Decentralized Domain Names Without Renewal Fees

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impervious Inc. today announced the public launch of .forever domains -- the world's first truly decentralized domain names that individuals can own forever without fear of seizure or censorship. For the first time in the history of the internet, you can now pay a one-time fee and actually own a domain name that will never be taken away from you.

Forever Domains

"Existing domain names have a number of problems," explained Mike Carson, CEO of Impervious. "First and foremost, domain name registrants don't actually own their names -- they're renting them from registrars, and if they don't pay renewal fees, the names will be taken away from them."

The Dallas Cowboys lost control of their domain name in 2010 because they failed to pay the renewal fee. The same thing happened to Regions Bank in 2013 and Marketo in 2017. Unfortunately, the same thing happens to countless other companies and individuals on a daily basis.

Mike Carson continued, "Since registrants don't own their domain names, they are subject to seizure and censorship by other governing bodies. If you don't own your name, you will always be at the mercy of the people that do."

Recently, 81,000 UK-owned .eu domains were suspended as a result of the regulatory changes caused by Brexit. A similar situation unfolded in 2017 when the Spanish government seized the .cat registry and deleted domains promoting a referendum for Catalina to declare itself independent from Spain. All of those domain registrants had no recourse because they didn't actually own their domains.

Impervious created .forever domains to solve all of these problems. When you register a .forever domain, you are the only person that can control it, and the domain never expires. You never have to worry about renewal fees, and you never have to worry about anyone seizing or censoring your domain.

The .forever top level domain (TLD) is stored in the Handshake root zone, and the TLD cannot be modified by anyone. All second level domains (SLDs) are stored on the Ethereum blockchain, and the SLDs are managed by an ENS smart contract that also cannot be modified by anyone. So you truly own your .forever domain, completely and forever.

You can register .forever domains right now at foreverdomains.io, EnCirca, and Gateway.io. Here is a step-by-step guide.

About Impervious:

Impervious is a team of developers creating open source core software for Handshake and Bitcoin. The company's mission is to build technology that helps bring freedom to the internet.

Impervious Contact Information:

Steve Webb

Impervious Inc.

[email protected]

+1 224-377-9322

SOURCE Impervious Inc.