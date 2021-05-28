Impervious.ai Closes Venture Round

On Friday May 20th, Impervious Technologies (impervious.ai) closed a pre-seed financing round led by TVP.fund Tweet this

"Impervious is working to standardize privacy and censorship resistance for all software developers via a Bitcoin-native programmatic layer where these features are not bolted on but inherent to the technology stack itself," said Christopher Calicott , TVP's Managing Director.

As an example of what can be developed utilizing the Impervious API, Impervious is releasing a dynamic VPN that leverages the Lightning Network to provide on-demand, high-bandwidth VPN services. The Impervious API can operate from behind hostile networks and denied access areas using the Lightning Network as a credential exchange and transport layer to establish peer-to-peer, secured channels for censorship resistant data transmissions.

Applications being built on the Impervious.ai API include peer-to-peer streaming video, podcasts, live events, news reporting, distributed storage, and VOIP-based communications.

Impervious CEO, Chase Perkins elaborated;

"There are only two plausible futures. One where centralized intermediaries and gatekeepers have greater discretionary control over your life and business. The other is where they have far less. Impervious is enabling the latter."

About Impervious.ai

Impervious is building Bitcoin's third programmatic layer to enable secure, streaming and censorship-resistant applications - via the Impervious API and VPN.

Twitter: @ImperviousAi

About Trammell Venture Partners

Trammell Venture Partners is an Austin-based early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in highly technical companies in three core areas including Bitcoin-native technologies, security and privacy tech, and applied AI. Today, TVP is focused on backing founders building on the various layers of the Bitcoin protocol stack via the industry's first dedicated Bitcoin-native mandated VC fund.

