Impetus Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Business, Continues Construction Industry Innovation with Launch of Sister Company, RNGD

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus, a W.J. Palmisano company, is excited to mark its 10th anniversary this month as the growing enterprise continues to break new ground in the construction industry.

The award-winning company has grown to employ a team of more than 220 people, based out of two main offices in New Orleans and Nashville.

Launched in 2013 by entrepreneurial Founder and CEO Wesley J. Palmisano, Impetus began with a small team of 11 employees and a big vision to challenge the status quo and build a better world. After two years of strong success in vertical construction, the company added horizontal infrastructure to its suite of construction offerings. Today, the firm employs 220 team members and specializes in a wide range of building and infrastructure projects. In the last decade alone, the Impetus team has completed 504 projects, totaling to 5.5 million square feet, and equating to a total construction value of $1.14 billion.

The company, held under parent organization W.J. Palmisano, which traces its roots back to 1950 in the New Orleans community, is closely tied with a suite of complementary organizations including charitable non-profit The Palmisano Foundation and construction industry training organization Renegade Academy. Through this academy nearly 200 Impetus team members have completed more than 2,600 training hours in 2022, with additional content development slated for adding even more expansive training for Impetus team members in the year ahead.

Repeatedly honored for the excellence of its work and its role as an employer of choice, Impetus prides itself on pioneering unique ways to revolutionize the construction industry. The company has appeared multiple times on the Inc. 500 and 5000 list and been named a one of the Best Places to Work by Inc. as well.

Individual company leaders have been honored by national and regional professional construction organizations. Projects such as the Higgins Hotel at the National WWII Museum, Hotel Saint Vincent, and The Sydney & Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden at NOMA have all been honored nationally for excellence in construction.

In 2021, Impetus opened a new office in Nashville, Tenn., expanding its geographic footprint and impact across the Southeast U.S. Since this time, the company has launched multiple projects in the Tennessee market and significantly grown its Tennessee-based team.

New Sister Company, RNGD, Launches to Advance Innovation

At the close of 2022, the W.J. Palmisano parent company launched RNGD to partner closely alongside Impetus to simplify and improve the efficiency of construction delivery through prefabrication and other innovative design, fabrication, and erection solutions.

"As Impetus concludes a record-setting year in 2022, we are heading into 2023 with record backlog and the potential of another record year on the horizon," said Wesley J. Palmisano, Impetus Founder and CEO. "Our 10th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect, with a sense of gratitude, on the tremendous success of our company and the clients, partners, and communities that have fueled our success. Our growth potential is strong for the years ahead, and RNGD allows us to continue to push the boundaries for how we can help our clients achieve their goals across building sectors."

To keep up with the ongoing growth of Impetus and the debut of RNGD please visit their websites at www.buildimpetus.com and www.thinkrngd.com.

ABOUT IMPETUS Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, and founded in 2013, Impetus has established itself as a top-level national player in construction services. With major awards from organizations that include Associated Builders & Contractors and the Associated General Contractors of America, among others, Impetus has been recognized by its industry peers for its innovation and the significant value it brings to project owners and partners. Please visit the company website to learn more at www.buildimpetus.com

ABOUT W.J. PALMISANO W.J. Palmisano is a diversified holding company established in 1950, and is home to Impetus, The Palmisano Foundation, The Renegade Academy, and RNGD - collection of brands focused on investment, real estate, innovation, leadership development, and construction. We are creators who believe that what we build drives the growth of our cities and that to fulfill our mission, we must constantly challenge the old way of doing things. To learn more, visit www.wjpalmisano.com.

