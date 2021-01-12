Impetus Consulting Group becomes Keyrus, accelerating the next generation of Global Performance Management

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France and NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keyrus Group, a global leader in data intelligence, digital experience, and business transformation, announced today that Impetus Consulting Group, a leading Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) firm and Anaplan specialist, will rebrand under the Keyrus name.

In February 2020, Keyrus announced a strategic investment in Impetus in order to strengthen their presence in the North American market and accelerate the worldwide deployment of its EPM service offering. Joining forces with Keyrus helps Impetus ramp up its international development and offer its clients a broader range of services, including transformation management, the design and implementation of business processes, predictive forecasting using AI and Data Platforms, and the integration of EPM technologies into their extended data ecosystem.

Over the past ten months, and despite the constraints of the Covid-19 crisis, the Keyrus and Impetus ecosystems have been collaborating by leveraging digital technologies to bring their worlds closer together. Their combined global expertise across business functions and focus industries, including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, and Technology, is resulting in innovative technological solutions for the marketplace.

Furthermore, Impetus and Keyrus, which were previously an Anaplan Regional North America Partner and a Regional Europe Partner respectively, together signed an Anaplan Global Partner agreement in November 2020.

In order to offer their clients a wider range of services and solutions to manage performance across the value chain, Impetus and Keyrus have made the strategic decision to merge the Impetus brand into the Keyrus brand.

By uniting under the Keyrus brand, the team will help clients advance and unleash the power of the past, present, and future with the next generation of performance management, data strategy, data management and visualization, advanced analytics, and digital and business transformation.



"Transitioning to the Keyrus brand will further synchronize our global Performance Management strategy. Bringing our capabilities under one brand will facilitate our ability to offer impactful integration solutions, encompassing Digital, Data, Business Transformation, and Performance Management, for our clients," says Alex Cohen, Impetus's CEO.

"This announcement further supports Keyrus's mission to bring together the right people and innovative technologies to make data accessible and meaningful for our clients," comments David Rosenberg, Managing Director at Keyrus in the US.

"Bringing together the brands will enable us to seamlessly combine each region's unique Performance Management expertise, inspiring global perspectives and solutions that can help our clients further unlock the value of their Performance Management investment," adds Nicolas Camerman, VP, Service Portfolio Deployment, Keyrus Group.

ABOUT KEYRUS

Make Data Matter

An international player in consulting and technologies and a specialist in Data and Digital, Keyrus is dedicated to helping enterprises take advantage of the Data and Digital paradigm to enhance their performance, facilitate and accelerate their transformation, and generate new drivers of growth and competitiveness.

Placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Keyrus is developing a value proposition that is unique in the market and centered around an innovative offering founded upon a combination of three major and convergent areas of expertise: Data Intelligence, Digital Experience, and Management & Transformation Consulting.

Present in 20 countries on 4 continents, the Keyrus Group has 3,000 employees.

Keyrus has 200+ consultants across 9 offices in North America, and offers highly skilled near-shore services with its 500+ Latin American resource pool.

Keyrus is listed in compartment C of the Eurolist of Euronext Paris

(Compartment C/Small caps – ISIN Code: FR0004029411 – Reuters: KEYR.PA – Bloomberg: KEY: FP)

Further information at: www.keyrus.com

