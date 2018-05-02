Impetus Technologies and Kyvos Insights to Host Webinar on Transforming Data Into a Single Source of the Truth Across the Enterprise

"Enterprises that effectively use their big data enjoy a significant competitive advantage that radically improves everything from customer service, to fraud prevention efforts and manufacturing operations," said Praveen Kankariya, founder and CEO of Impetus Technologies. "Unfortunately, many organizations struggle to achieve acceptable levels of data integrity and question whether the notion of a 'single source of the truth' is attainable. This webinar will explore that question by looking at the roadmap of some of the most successful companies and the technologies and techniques they used to achieve success."

While every company continues to gather more data, the distributed nature of today's global organizations and the complexity of the IT infrastructure they require, make it challenging for many to define a single source of the truth. CIOs, IT teams, business intelligence (BI) experts, data scientists and business users who want to unlock the value of their organizations' information all agree it's important to break down siloes and achieve a comprehensive view of data, but question how to do it and where to begin. The process of stitching together disparate systems is perceived to be a time-consuming, resource-intensive and costly exercise.

"Single Source of Truth in the Enterprise: From Mirage to Reality" will be of interest to anyone desiring to see their organization effectively use its data to get greater business value. Presented by Kankariya, and Ajay Anand, vice president of products and marketing at Kyvos Insights, it will explore the issues involved and provide attendees with proven steps they can take to build a single, trusted source of truth across their enterprise:

Build a Unified Logical Data Model: Many organizations have vast amounts of information in legacy data warehouses and they are realizing the importance of breaking out of the batch, siloed data environment that is typical of most EDW environments today. Attendees will learn how to consolidate diverse and multiple data sources into a unified logical data model using automation.

Create an enterprise BI consumption layer: Anand will share how organizations have successfully overcome the complexity that historically prevented enterprise wide users from interacting with their organizations' big data by forming a low latency, self-service consumption layer between their BI tools and their big data platform.

