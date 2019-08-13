Impetus Technologies' Data Flow and Analytics Platform Enhances Self-service ETL Capabilities on AWS Marketplace

LOS GATOS, California, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies, a leading big data software products and services company, today announced a new version of StreamAnalytix for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

StreamAnalytix, an enterprise-grade self-service data flow and analytics platform, transforms data into actionable business insights through end-to-end functionality of data processing, machine learning, and DevOps. Used in production by several Fortune 500 companies, StreamAnalytix offers an intuitive drag-and-drop functionality with more than 150 ETL functions, and 30+ data science algorithms and transformations that enable enterprises to rapidly build, deploy, and manage Apache Spark applications visually.

StreamAnalytix on AWS provides the flexibility to work with AWS EMR and Databricks using any number of Spark nodes in a pay-per-use model. It is fully AWS optimized and supports deployment via cloud formation templates. The latest enhancements include:

Self-service: Create, deploy, and manage Spark jobs for Databricks and/or EMR based cluster

Cluster management: Launch, deploy, and manage ephemeral and long running Databricks and/or EMR clusters

Auto-scaling: Auto-scale (grow or shrink) your cluster based on your processing workload

RBAC based user management: Individual roles can define individual user permissions

Extensive support for cloud native services

StreamAnalytix on AWS Marketplace is available in three options based on the number of users (3 users, 8 users, or 15 users). Each option supports executing jobs on your Databricks and/or EMR clusters, with no limit to the number of connected nodes.

"The integrated visual development environment and drag-and-drop functionality makes StreamAnalytix a compelling self-service platform for data scientists, developers, business analysts, and DevOps," said Punit Shah, Director for StreamAnalytix at Impetus Technologies. "The platform helps to create ETL pipelines and machine learning applications that enable both Spark experts as well enthusiasts to build enterprise-grade big data applications for a range of use cases."

About Impetus Technologies

Impetus is focused on enabling a unified, clear and present view for the intelligent enterprise. For more than a decade, Impetus has been the 'Partner of Choice' for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data lifecycle journey by enabling EDW migration, unification of data sources, advanced analytics and self-service consumption. Our solutions for EDW Transformation and Unification include industry's only platform for assessment and automated transformation of legacy systems to a big data/cloud/hybrid environment; and StreamAnalytix. To learn more, visit www.impetus.com, write to: bigdata@impetus.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

