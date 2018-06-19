Impetus Technologies to Showcase Customer Success Stories at the 2018 DataWorks Summit

"Migrating Analytics to the Cloud at Fannie Mae" - Tuesday, June 19, 2018 , from 2:50 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific time at the executive ballroom, 210 B /F

Praveen Kankariya , founder and CEO of Impetus, will host the session presented by Kevin Bates , vice president of enterprise data strategy execution at Fannie Mae. The presentation will describe the modernization of Fannie Mae's analytics platform and corresponding, full migration of its Netezza assets to the cloud.

Anand Venugopal , assistant vice president and head of StreamAnalytix, will discuss how one of the world's largest banks, a Fortune 25 customer of Impetus, used a powerful visual platform based on Apache Spark for unified streaming and batch data processing. The project made it possible to rapidly develop and deploy Spark applications for threat detection.

Impetus' sister company, Kyvos Insights - best known for offering the world's fastest business intelligence on big data platforms - will also host a customer session titled "BI on Big Data With Instant Response Times." Arun Jinde, technical architect at Verizon, will discuss how the company uncovered previously unavailable insights and used them to deliver business value.

"In recent years organizations across industries have made extensive investments in big data infrastructure," said Kankariya. "Today the tools, best-of-breed open source solutions and expertise required to act on data as it originates are readily available, but have not yet been fully exploited. We're working with our customers to help them achieve the full promise of their big data infrastructure today."

Kankariya will also address the general assembly on the "Foundation for Corporate Success in the Intelligent Future" during the opening of the conference, which will include keynote presentations by Rob Bearden, CEO of Hortonworks, and other industry leaders.

