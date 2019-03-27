Impetus Technologies to Showcase Ground-Breaking Data Warehouse Transformation Capabilities at San Francisco's Strata Data Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies, a big data software products and services company, will exhibit the latest in automated data warehouse transformation at the Strata Data Conference, the leading event for data industry visionaries held in San Francisco, Calif., March 25 – 28.

Impetus will demonstrate their unique automation capabilities for transforming legacy EDW/ETL workloads to big data—either on-premises or in the cloud – at booth #1109. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth to learn more about the company's platform, discuss current data warehouse modernization and cloud migration trends with Impetus executives and receive demos of the product.

Along with being an Impact sponsor of the event, Impetus will also co-host a session with Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and risk management. The session "The New Frontier: Marsh's Data Voyage into the Public Cloud," will be introduced by Praveen Kankariya, CEO at Impetus Technologies, and will provide a deep dive into Marsh's pioneering journey to the public cloud as well as how the move to a cloud data warehouse has helped the company further unleash the business value of its data program. Complete session details are below:

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:40 – 3:20pm Pacific Daylight Time

Where: Hall 2003 - Moscone Center - 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103

Speaker: Stephen Dantu, head of big data capabilities at Marsh, will talk to attendees about the company's journey and how the shift has helped empower the organization with a variety of self-service utilities and further promote his vision of democratizing data

"We're pleased to once again be sponsoring this year's Strata Data Conference, as well as showcase some of the innovative ways we're already helping some of today's largest businesses transform their data initiatives," said Praveen Kankariya, CEO at Impetus Technologies. "As more companies look to transform into truly data driven enterprises, finding the right partner to help navigate and future proof this journey is becoming more important, and we're excited to share our experience with all attendees."

About Impetus Technologies

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company that exists to create powerful and intelligent enterprises through deep data awareness, data integration and advanced data analytics. Impetus products and services are designed to empower the real-time data driven enterprise to help clients compete and win in the modern world of digital transformation. Impetus is proud to partner with such Fortune 100 clients as American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Fannie Mae, McKesson, Toyota, United Airlines, Verizon and more. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada. To learn more, visit: www.impetus.com or write to: bigdata@impetus.com, and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/impetustech and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/impetus.

Media contact

Brianna Bruinsma

LEWIS for Impetus Technologies

impetus@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Impetus Technologies

Related Links

http://www.impetus.com

