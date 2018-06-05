Impetus Technologies to Showcase New StreamAnalytix Enhancements at Spark + AI Summit

StreamAnalytix simplifies the use of Apache Spark, and is designed to help organizations address the rising demand for Spark development talent. With an intuitive visual integrated development environment (IDE), StreamAnalytix enables even those with limited development experience to build and operationalize Spark applications end to end.

Developers are invited to try StreamAnalytix by downloading StreamAnalytix Lite, a free development tool and compact version of the platform, on their desktop. StreamAnalytix Lite is less than 1 gigabyte on disk and can be downloaded at: https://www.streamanalytix.com/streamanalytix-lite-signup/. Developers can also sign up for a free 7-day trial of an Apache Spark-only version of StreamAnalytix in the cloud by visiting: https://www.streamanalytix.com/cloud-trial-signup/.

"Apache Spark is already the de facto standard for stream processing. Advancements like Structured Streaming have made Spark-streaming even more powerful," said Anand Venugopal, head of StreamAnalytix at Impetus. "Now all of these capabilities are included in and supported by StreamAnalytix along with a visual drag-and-drop interface, an exhaustive set of pre-built Spark operators, and full application lifecycle support - enabling developers to realize the full potential of enhancements to Apache Spark with unprecedented ease."

The most recent enhancements to StreamAnalytix, include:

Full support for Spark Structured Streaming: With Structured Streaming, StreamAnalytix now enables continuous applications by exposing a single API to write streaming as well as batch queries. It handles streaming complexities by ensuring exactly-once-semantics, doing incremental aggregations, and providing data consistency across sources and sinks.

With Structured Streaming, StreamAnalytix now enables continuous applications by exposing a single API to write streaming as well as batch queries. It handles streaming complexities by ensuring exactly-once-semantics, doing incremental aggregations, and providing data consistency across sources and sinks. Late data handling and watermarking: Allows handling of delayed data by maintaining intermediate calculations; as new data arrives aggregates are updated based on the time windows specified. These time windows can be defined by watermarking specific time intervals.

Allows handling of delayed data by maintaining intermediate calculations; as new data arrives aggregates are updated based on the time windows specified. These time windows can be defined by watermarking specific time intervals. 5X faster performance: Enables significantly faster processing with Spark Structured Streaming as the underlying technology.

Enables significantly faster processing with Spark Structured Streaming as the underlying technology. Auto Schema Detection: Automates the creation of schema within pre-built operators. Data can be accessed from a data storage system, or configured from a source such as Kafka, JDBC and more. StreamAnalytix then automatically examines each field and assigns a data type to that field based on the values within the data to enable the identification of columns.

Automates the creation of schema within pre-built operators. Data can be accessed from a data storage system, or configured from a source such as Kafka, JDBC and more. StreamAnalytix then automatically examines each field and assigns a data type to that field based on the values within the data to enable the identification of columns. Auto pipeline inspect: Allows the use of a data inspect feature during pipeline development, and before and after the use of every individual operator for an end-to-end view of data transformation at every step.

Allows the use of a data inspect feature during pipeline development, and before and after the use of every individual operator for an end-to-end view of data transformation at every step. Real-time event monitoring: Users now receive all performance metrics in real-time, and can keep a continuous watch on their application data pipelines, as well as the cluster infrastructure on both local and cloud-based environments.

Users now receive all performance metrics in real-time, and can keep a continuous watch on their application data pipelines, as well as the cluster infrastructure on both local and cloud-based environments. Support for Apache Spark 2.2 and Hadoop 2.7.3

Impetus also announced that it will present a tech talk titled "Leveraging Spark Machine Learning for Real-time Credit Card Approvals" at the Spark + AI Summit. The session will describe how StreamAnalytix leveraged Spark Streaming and Spark Machine Learning (ML) models to build and operationalize real-time credit card approvals for a major bank. It will include a deep dive into the Spark-based ML capabilities used, as well as how a typical ML pipeline looks. The 30-minute session will be presented by Impetus' Anand Venugopal, product head, and Saurabh Dutta, technical architect, on Tuesday, June 5, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time in room 2000. Session details can be found here.

Visit the StreamAnalytix booth, # 209, at Moscone West Convention Center for more information on how StreamAnalytix can help accelerate the development of Spark applications. Impetus' experts will showcase how users with very little Spark development experience can utilize the visual IDE and drag-and-drop features of StreamAnalytix to build and operationalize a Spark pipeline in minutes.

About Impetus Technologies

Impetus Technologies is focused on creating big business impact through big data solutions for Fortune 1000 enterprises. The company offers a unique mix of software products, consulting services, data science capabilities and technology expertise. It offers full life-cycle services for big data technology implementations, including technology strategy, solution architecture, proof of concept, production implementation and on-going support to its clients. To learn more, visit: www.impetus.com or write to: bigdata@impetus.com, and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/impetustech and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/impetus.

Media Contact:

Ken Phillips

LEWIS

781-418-2437

impetus@teamlewis.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impetus-technologies-to-showcase-new-streamanalytix-enhancements-at-spark--ai-summit-300658278.html

SOURCE Impetus Technologies

Related Links

http://www.impetus.com

