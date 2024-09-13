Impetus Wellness Group Announces Launch of VMS Platform and Partnership with Reliance Vitamin

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Wellness Group ("Impetus" or the "Platform") today announced the launch of its platform through a partnership with Reliance Vitamin ("Reliance"). Impetus is a wellness-focused platform dedicated to fostering the leadership and growth of companies in the vitamins, minerals, and supplements ("VMS") space.

Led by seasoned industry experts with backing from funds associated with AEA Investors' Small Business Private Equity strategy ("AEA SBPE"), Impetus aims to partner with contract manufacturing ("CMO") leaders to build a platform of organizations committed to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service. The Platform's executive team is comprised of Robert "BK" Kaminski, Executive Chairman of Impetus and former CEO of Leiner Health Products; Andy Greenawalt, Impetus board member and operational advisor and former CEO of Emerson Ecologics; and Chris Testa, CEO of Impetus and former President of UNFI – who, together, bring decades of experience in the VMS and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") industries.

Reliance Vitamin is a premier CMO in the VMS sector and is widely recognized for its leadership in innovative, "free-from" products, serving a wide range of independent natural retailers, national grocery chains, and premier CPG brands. The company has steadily built a reputation as a partner of choice and top-tier CMO in the industry through consistent investment in its manufacturing capacity, implementation of state-of-the-art in-house testing, and its expertise with plant-based, probiotic, and hydration products.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Impetus, positioning it as a future leader in the VMS CMO market and establishing Reliance as the first member of its platform.

"The Reliance team has successfully navigated recent industry challenges, emerging as a premier player in the VMS CMO space," said Mr. Testa. "Reliance has built an impressive portfolio of natural channel customers and partnerships with some of the largest CPG and retail brands in the country, and its commitment to quality, service, and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision. We look forward to working together to create a platform that can capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead."

As a part of the Impetus platform, Reliance will continue to operate under its established brand and be led by CEO Linda Naselli, who has played a key role in driving the business's growth.

"I'm incredibly proud of what the Reliance team has achieved to date," said Ms. Naselli. "Our focus on product offering innovation and manufacturing capacity expansion, among other advancements, has enabled us to meet growing demand and win market share. Joining forces with Impetus Wellness Group represents an exciting next step for Reliance, and we look forward to continuing to grow and provide industry-leading services to our customers as part of the Platform."

"We are thrilled to launch the Impetus platform with Reliance Vitamin," said Ben Althaus, Partner on the AEA SBPE team. "With the experienced leadership of BK, Andy, and Chris, we believe Impetus is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity in the highly fragmented VMS market, and we look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to support the long-term growth of Reliance and other strong businesses in the space moving forward."

Impetus Wellness Group plans to continue its expansion by partnering with additional VMS CMOs, positioning itself as a leader in the evolving health and wellness industry.

About Impetus Wellness Group

Impetus Wellness Group is an organization committed to building an industry-leading platform of contract manufacturers ("CMOs") in the vitamins, minerals, and supplements ("VMS") sector. Led by seasoned industry experts and backed by AEA Investors Small Business Private Equity, Impetus's wellness-focused platform is dedicated to fostering the growth of VMS companies. By collaborating with VMS leadership teams, Impetus focuses on innovation, quality enhancement, and customer engagement to set new benchmarks in the health and wellness industry. For more information, visit www.impetuswellnessgroup.com.

About Reliance Vitamin

Reliance Vitamin is a trusted formulator and contract manufacturer of private label and custom vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Specializing in plant-based, probiotic, and hydration products, the company is committed to delivering innovative, high-quality nutritional solutions to its customers. For more information, visit www.reliancevitamin.com.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives, and leaders, many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors, join its portfolio company boards, or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's over 120 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $19 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market and small business companies, growth capital, and private debt investments. AEA Small Business Private Equity ("AEA SBPE") is a strategy within AEA that currently manages $3.5 billion of invested and committed capital. The team seeks to help grow and transform companies at the lower end of the middle market by sponsoring growing companies with proven management teams and superior business models. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

Media Contact

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson

+1 (212) 355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Impetus Wellness Group