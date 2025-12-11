ImpetusDX Introduces IDX Oral Health Microbial Testing Panel to Support More Informed Periodontal Care

PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With periodontal disease affecting more than four in ten American adults and growing evidence connecting oral bacteria to conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and pregnancy complications, dental teams are searching for faster, clearer ways to diagnose what traditional exams often miss. ImpetusDX is stepping into that need with the launch of its IDX Oral Health Microbial Testing panel, a rapid, DNA-based saliva test that identifies key oral microorganisms within as little as 24 hours and integrates seamlessly into routine hygiene visits.

"Our panel is versatile and can be integrated into existing hygiene, periodontal maintenance, or surgical planning," said Michelle Moore, CEO of Physicians Choice Labs, which powers the ImpetusDX platform. "The sample can be collected chairside during routine cleanings and exams, or as a diagnostic tool when an infection is suspected. Collection is noninvasive and only takes minutes, so it becomes a natural part of patient intake without disrupting the schedule."

The ImpetusDX test moves beyond visual cues and probing depths by using PCR technology to identify oral microorganisms of interest, including several emerging species not yet included in many competing panels. Clinicians receive a color-coded, semi-quantitative report within 24 to 48 hours, giving teams a faster and more data-driven way to support periodontal assessments, plan care, and monitor changes over time. With overnight shipping and Monday samples resulting by Tuesday, the turnaround offers one of the quickest workflows available.

Key features of the ImpetusDX Oral Health Microbial Testing panel include:

DNA-based detection of key periodontal pathogens, including emerging organisms such as Selenomonas noxia, Filifactor alocis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Streptococcus mutans, provides a four-pathogen advantage over many competing tests.

Seamless integration into daily workflow. The test fits naturally into hygiene visits, periodontal-maintenance appointments, surgical planning, and functional or preventive medicine evaluations.

Rapid, reliable results with overnight shipping and 24–48-hour reporting; Monday samples result by Tuesday.

CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory processing and participation in the American Dental Association.

A simple six-step process that moves from chairside collection to clear, data-supported care planning and retesting.

List price of $189 with tiered discounts for higher-volume practices and modest insurance-eligible collection fees to help offset implementation.

"Our panel is positioned to deliver results in under 48 hours, provide a broader oral–systemic view beyond traditional periodontal testing, and include real clinical support for easy integration into routine care," Moore said. "We're one of the only companies with representatives who will come onsite to help teams adopt the workflow and support doctors hands-on. Between CE credits, education forums, hygienist incentive programs, and pilot initiatives, we're focused on building confidence and making the test a natural part of everyday patient care."

Clinicians adopting the test report clearer treatment pathways, stronger patient acceptance, and a deeper understanding of the microbial drivers behind periodontal disease. Objective PCR data provides clarity that visual signs alone cannot, helping teams distinguish inflammation from active bacterial burden and illustrating the oral–systemic connection for patients. Many practices see meaningful financial growth after integrating the test, often reporting increased production within the first year and a significant rise in annual net revenue.

Looking ahead, ImpetusDX plans to expand its presence in dental school programs, grow state-by-state availability, and continue strengthening its CE-accredited education. As oral-microbiome research evolves, the company anticipates adding new microbial targets or biomarkers to further deepen its clinical value. Users can learn more at impetusdx.com .

About ImpetusDX

ImpetusDX is an oral diagnostics company specializing in rapid, DNA-based saliva testing for precision periodontal care. Its IDX Oral Health Microbial Testing panel identifies key oral pathogens linked to gum disease and systemic conditions, helping clinicians diagnose earlier and personalize treatment. Testing is performed through a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory. The company is headquartered in Houma, Louisiana. Users can learn more at impetusdx.com .

About Physicians Choice Labs

Physicians Choice Labs is a fully CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that has been in business since 2013, providing advanced diagnostic testing and practice-support services for dental and medical providers nationwide. As the laboratory partner behind ImpetusDX, the company delivers overnight logistics, rapid PCR processing, and hands-on in-office support to help teams adopt microbial testing with confidence. More information is available at https://www.providerschoicelab.com/.

If you are a dental office interested in offering ImpetusDX please email: [email protected]

