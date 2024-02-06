IMPLAN Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Audit

SOC 2 compliance demonstrates IMPLAN's commitment to data security, privacy, and reliability for global customers across industries including finance, government, and healthcare

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPLAN Group (IMPLAN), a leading provider of economic impact data and analytical applications, announced it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 1 audit for its system and services. Executed by Prescient Security , the audit provides an objective evaluation of IMPLAN's robust security controls to ensure economic impact analyses and data are protected from unauthorized access, breaches, and data theft.

Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a comprehensive reporting framework that assesses the integrity of systems a service organization uses to process and protect data. Prescient Security independently confirmed IMPLAN's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations met 38 sets of the SOC 2 criteria.

"Security, privacy and peace of mind are paramount when analyzing sensitive economic data that has the power to inform major business decisions and shape industries," said Justin Helmig, CEO at IMPLAN. "For more than four decades, IMPLAN has maintained its commitment to high-integrity operations and services. Our SOC 2 Audit underscores this commitment by assuring our customers that our security measures have been rigorously assessed as we continue to expand and evolve our analytical applications."

IMPLAN provides economic data and analyses for customers across highly regulated industries including finance, climate, government, and healthcare. The company's SOC 2 Audit provides value to customers by ensuring compliance alignment with their regulatory requirements. Used by academics, business leaders, economists, investors, government officials, policymakers, and researchers, IMPLAN's advanced cloud-based software empowers organizations to assess the economic impact of events and policies, enabling smarter planning and resource allocation for better economic outcomes.

About IMPLAN Group

As the leading provider of economic analytics software, IMPLAN Group has spent more than 40 years bringing actionable insights to corporations, energy companies, financial services organizations, colleges and universities, governments, trade associations, real estate firms, and consultants.

Whether you want to study the economic impact of a policy, model risk, measure industry shifts, identify a new business location, or quantify an organization's economic contributions, IMPLAN's software can help. IMPLAN's technology serves more than 900 clients that find novel ways to put economic modeling into practice.

Learn more about IMPLAN at implan.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

SOURCE IMPLAN Group