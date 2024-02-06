IMPLAN Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Audit

News provided by

IMPLAN Group

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SOC 2 compliance demonstrates IMPLAN's commitment to data security, privacy, and reliability for global customers across industries including finance, government, and healthcare

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPLAN Group (IMPLAN), a leading provider of economic impact data and analytical applications, announced it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 1 audit for its system and services. Executed by Prescient Security, the audit provides an objective evaluation of IMPLAN's robust security controls to ensure economic impact analyses and data are protected from unauthorized access, breaches, and data theft.

Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a comprehensive reporting framework that assesses the integrity of systems a service organization uses to process and protect data. Prescient Security independently confirmed IMPLAN's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations met 38 sets of the SOC 2 criteria.

"Security, privacy and peace of mind are paramount when analyzing sensitive economic data that has the power to inform major business decisions and shape industries," said Justin Helmig, CEO at IMPLAN. "For more than four decades, IMPLAN has maintained its commitment to high-integrity operations and services. Our SOC 2 Audit underscores this commitment by assuring our customers that our security measures have been rigorously assessed as we continue to expand and evolve our analytical applications."

IMPLAN provides economic data and analyses for customers across highly regulated industries including finance, climate, government, and healthcare. The company's SOC 2 Audit provides value to customers by ensuring compliance alignment with their regulatory requirements. Used by academics, business leaders, economists, investors, government officials, policymakers, and researchers, IMPLAN's advanced cloud-based software empowers organizations to assess the economic impact of events and policies, enabling smarter planning and resource allocation for better economic outcomes.

About IMPLAN Group
As the leading provider of economic analytics software, IMPLAN Group has spent more than 40 years bringing actionable insights to corporations, energy companies, financial services organizations, colleges and universities, governments, trade associations, real estate firms, and consultants.

Whether you want to study the economic impact of a policy, model risk, measure industry shifts, identify a new business location, or quantify an organization's economic contributions, IMPLAN's software can help. IMPLAN's technology serves more than 900 clients that find novel ways to put economic modeling into practice.

Learn more about IMPLAN at implan.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE IMPLAN Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.