Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market size worth $ 37.8 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing number of atrial fibrillation, myocardial infraction, and unhealthy lifestyle, as well as growing investment in the healthcare sector, have fueled the demand for cardiac monitoring devices and helped the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market" By Indication Type (Cardiac Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Epilepsy & Unexplained falls), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Center & Clinics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market size was valued at USD 24.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 37.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market Overview

Cardiac arrhythmia is a medical condition in which the patient suffers from irregular heartbeats either too slowly or quickly. Depending upon the rate of heartbeat it is further called bradycardia, tachycardia and fibrillation for slow, fast and irregular heartbeat respectively. These diseases are becoming more prevalent due to multiple factors such as high blood pressure, hypertension, smoking, tobacco consumption, diabetes. These are the effect of a sedentary lifestyle which rise with the consumption of high calorie and high cholesterol foods with the increasing urbanization. Moreover, the rise in the ageing population has contributed to the growing prevalence of these diseases with reduced immunity they, are more prone to attain these disorders.

Conventional ECG machines wherein the patients are diagnosed for symptoms for a limited period may not be capable of showing the irregularity in the heartbeats that are intermittent and which might occur due to some triggering factors. Due to this, implantable cardiac monitoring devices are used to monitor and collect the ECG data for proper diagnosis of the symptoms and increase the effectiveness of treatment. The advancement in the healthcare sector with the introduction of technological developments have increased the adoption rate of newer types of equipment and procedures to treat and monitor medical conditions that were not treatable earlier. The increasing awareness among people to undertake preventive actions for health and growing investment in the healthcare sector coupled with the increasing need for minimally invasive procedures have fuelled the demand for cardiac monitoring devices and helped the market flourish.

Key Developments

June 2020 : LUX-Dx an insertable cardiac monitor by Boston Scientific has been approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is the first ICM device with remote programming paired with a dual-stage arrhythmia detection algorithm. These devices are expected to grow the market.

: LUX-Dx an insertable cardiac monitor by Boston Scientific has been approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is the first ICM device with remote programming paired with a dual-stage arrhythmia detection algorithm. These devices are expected to grow the market. May 2020 : Biotronik another leader in cardiac rhythm management had announced its new alliance with Acutus Medical to develop products of electrophysiology to treat cardiac arrhythmias across Europe and Asia . The high CAGR of the market is attributed to such alliances due to which market will have new products in the future.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Edwards Lifescience Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Phoenix Heart Center.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market On the basis of Indication Type, End User, and Geography.

Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market, By Indication Type

Cardiac Arrhythmias



Atrial Fibrillation



Epilepsy & Unexplained falls

Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market, By End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Cardiac Center & Clinics

Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

