NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD Devices) Devices (Cardiovascular Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model



Summary

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD Devices) Devices (Cardiovascular Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Cardiovascular Devices therapeutic area.



Patients with high risk of SCA, a physician may prescribe anti-arrhythmic medication or an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).ICDs are used to record the heart's activity and treat dangerous ventricular arrhythmias with an electrical shock or pulse to the heart.



If an arrhythmia is detected, the ICD delivers a high voltage shock to correct the irregularity in that chamber.A dual chamber ICD monitors the electrical activity in two chambers of the heart (an atrium and a ventricle) and delivers electric pulses to one or both chambers in the event of an arrhythmia.



The subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) also known as leadless ICDs consists of an electrode and a pulse generator which functions without the placement of the electrical wires (leads) in the heart. One unit refers to one S-ICD.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model



Currently marketed implantable cardioverter defibrillators and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total implantable cardioverter defibrillators market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition GlobalData analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD Devices) Devices market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD Devices) Devices market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp, Biotronik AG, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Others.



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the implantable cardioverter defibrillators marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



