Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $13.21 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Material (Silicon and Others), Product Type (Implantable Drug Eluting Stents, Implantable Contraceptive Drug Delivery Devices, Implantable Intraocular Drug Delivery Devices, Implantable Brachytherapy Seeds Devices, and Implantable Drug Delivery Pump Devices) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027." According to the report, the global implantable drug delivery devices industry garnered $10.09 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $13.21 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/449?reqfor=covid

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in prevalence of chronic conditions, increase in demand for minimally invasive devices, and unwanted pregnancies propel the growth of the global implantable drug delivery devices market. However, stringent government policies & regulations and probability of failure restrain the market growth. Contrarily, collaborative approach adopted by leading players presents new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing of implantable drug delivery devices has been stopped due to closure of factories with lockdown in many countries. Moreover, raw material supply has been disrupted.

Owing to close down of labs and research institutes, R&D activities have been stopped to curb the spread of coronavirus. Implantation activities of drug delivery devices have been carried out only in extreme cases. Else, all other activities have been postponed.

With governments lifting off lockdown restrictions in many countries, the distribution, manufacturing, and R&D activities have begun.

The implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices segment to grow the fastest

By product type, the implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in prevalence of unwanted pregnancy in recent years. However, the implantable drug-eluting stents segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global implantable drug delivery devices market in 2019, and will maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of implantable products for treating coronary artery disease.

The hospitals segment to provide lucrative opportunities

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding more than half of the global implantable drug delivery devices market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to multi-specialty or multi healing services provided in efficient and cost-effective manner. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including ambulatory surgery centers and clinics and others.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/449

North America to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period

By region, North America held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share of the global implantable drug delivery devices market, and will maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of diseases across the region that raised demand for high clinical urgency and numerous developments. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in healthcare expenditure and awareness regarding benefits.

Leading market players

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

AbbVie Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Biotronik, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Merck & co., Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering impact of Covid-19 over this market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Drug Delivery Technology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Nasal Drug Delivery Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research