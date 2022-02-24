Implantable Loop Recorders Market Size to Grow by USD 606.31 Mn| 39% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Feb 24, 2022, 07:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Implantable Loop Recorders Market research report by Technavio infers that the growing number of cardiac conditions due to irregularity in heart rhythms and other chronic diseases is driving this market's growth.
Resulting in market growth of USD 606.31 million from 2021 to 2026,
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Abbott Laboratories, Angel Medical Systems Inc., Asian Heart and Vascular Centre, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CARDION sro, Medtronic Plc, TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd., Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the medical technology and device industry. For instance, in January 2020, CardioComm Solutions Inc. entered into a partnership agreement with CareOS SAS, a subsidiary of Baracoda Group, to provide consumer ECG monitoring technologies through the CareOS Poseidon smart mirror health and beauty hub.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Application:
- Cardiac Arrhythmia:
- The implantable loop recorder helps the healthcare workers remotely monitor the patients' heartbeats for up to 3 years. When a patient is at high risk of cardiac arrest, a doctor may propose an implanted loop recorder. As a result, the demand for implantable loop recorders to diagnose cardiac arrhythmia in critical patients is predicted to rise over the projection period.
- Atrial Fibrillation
Regional Market Outlook
North America will contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and stroke.
Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Spain, Denmark, China, and UK will contribute to the highest market growth.
Latest Trends, Driving the Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market
- Market Driver:
- Growing number of cardiac conditions due to irregularity in heart rhythms:
Every year, approximately 209,000 patients in the United States are treated for in-hospital cardiac arrest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Arrhythmia can be exacerbated by other illnesses such as chronic liver and renal disease, as well as thyroid problems. According to the CDC, chronic kidney disease affects over 15% of adults in the United States, or nearly 37 million individuals (CKD). Every hour, roughly 340 people receive dialysis therapy for kidney failure, according to the CDC. The majority of ESRD patients who get hemodialysis suffer from cardiac arrest and arrhythmia. As a result, rising demand for arrhythmia monitoring devices like ILR is expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.
- Market Trend:
- The supportive government and non-government initiative:
Governments all across the world are concerned about the rise in cardiovascular disease cases. Furthermore, half of the world's population resides in rural areas, and nations like Spain, China, Thailand, and India are focusing on improving access to healthcare in these areas. As a result, the medical technology and device business is collaborating with government and non-governmental organizations to address the worrying state of people's health.
|
Implantable Loop Recorders Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 606.31 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.44
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Spain, Denmark, China, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Angel Medical Systems Inc., Asian Heart and Vascular Centre, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CARDION sro, Medtronic Plc, TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd., and Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment
2.2.1 Research and development
2.2.2 Inputs
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Post-sales and services
2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market size 2021
3.3 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application
5.3 Cardiac arrhythmia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Cardiac arrhythmia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Cardiac arrhythmia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Atrial fibrillation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Atrial fibrillation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Atrial fibrillation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Key leading countries
Exhibit 40: Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing number of cardiac conditions due to irregularity in heart rhythms and other chronic diseases
8.1.2 Growing awareness initiatives and access to healthcare
8.1.3 Technological advances and new product launches
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Stringent regulations
8.2.2 Device limitations and complications
8.2.3 High cost of ILR as compared to the substitutes
Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Supportive government and non-government initiatives
8.3.2 Increasing focus on R&D
8.3.3 Supportive government and non-government initiatives
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44:Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 46: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Key News
Exhibit 51: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
10.4 Angel Medical Systems Inc.
Exhibit 53: Angel Medical Systems Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Angel Medical Systems Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Angel Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 Asian Heart and Vascular Centre
Exhibit 56: Asian Heart and Vascular Centre - Overview
Exhibit 57: Asian Heart and Vascular Centre - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Asian Heart and Vascular Centre - Key offerings
10.6 BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG
Exhibit 59: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 60: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 61: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.
Exhibit 62: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 65: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 CARDION sro
Exhibit 67: CARDION sro - Overview
Exhibit 68: CARDION sro - Product and service
Exhibit 69: CARDION sro - Key offerings
10.9 Medtronic Plc
Exhibit 70: Medtronic Plc - Overview
Exhibit 71: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
10.10 TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 74: TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 75: TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 76: TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.11 Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.
Exhibit 77: Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 79: Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 83: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
