Implantable Loop Recorders Market Size to Grow by USD 606.31 Mn| 39% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Angel Medical Systems Inc., Asian Heart and Vascular Centre, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CARDION sro, Medtronic Plc, TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd., Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the medical technology and device industry. For instance, in January 2020, CardioComm Solutions Inc. entered into a partnership agreement with CareOS SAS, a subsidiary of Baracoda Group, to provide consumer ECG monitoring technologies through the CareOS Poseidon smart mirror health and beauty hub.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Cardiac Arrhythmia:



The implantable loop recorder helps the healthcare workers remotely monitor the patients' heartbeats for up to 3 years. When a patient is at high risk of cardiac arrest, a doctor may propose an implanted loop recorder. As a result, the demand for implantable loop recorders to diagnose cardiac arrhythmia in critical patients is predicted to rise over the projection period.



Atrial Fibrillation

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and stroke.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Spain, Denmark, China, and UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market

Market Driver:

Growing number of cardiac conditions due to irregularity in heart rhythms:

Every year, approximately 209,000 patients in the United States are treated for in-hospital cardiac arrest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Arrhythmia can be exacerbated by other illnesses such as chronic liver and renal disease, as well as thyroid problems. According to the CDC, chronic kidney disease affects over 15% of adults in the United States, or nearly 37 million individuals (CKD). Every hour, roughly 340 people receive dialysis therapy for kidney failure, according to the CDC. The majority of ESRD patients who get hemodialysis suffer from cardiac arrest and arrhythmia. As a result, rising demand for arrhythmia monitoring devices like ILR is expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Market Trend:

The supportive government and non-government initiative:

Governments all across the world are concerned about the rise in cardiovascular disease cases. Furthermore, half of the world's population resides in rural areas, and nations like Spain, China, Thailand, and India are focusing on improving access to healthcare in these areas. As a result, the medical technology and device business is collaborating with government and non-governmental organizations to address the worrying state of people's health.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Endoscopy Devices Market in South Africa by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Implantable Loop Recorders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 606.31 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Spain, Denmark, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Angel Medical Systems Inc., Asian Heart and Vascular Centre, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CARDION sro, Medtronic Plc, TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd., and Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Cardiac arrhythmia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Cardiac arrhythmia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Cardiac arrhythmia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Atrial fibrillation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Atrial fibrillation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Atrial fibrillation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing number of cardiac conditions due to irregularity in heart rhythms and other chronic diseases

8.1.2 Growing awareness initiatives and access to healthcare

8.1.3 Technological advances and new product launches

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Stringent regulations

8.2.2 Device limitations and complications

8.2.3 High cost of ILR as compared to the substitutes

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Supportive government and non-government initiatives

8.3.2 Increasing focus on R&D

8.3.3 Supportive government and non-government initiatives

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44:Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Key News

Exhibit 51: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Angel Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 53: Angel Medical Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Angel Medical Systems Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Angel Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Asian Heart and Vascular Centre

Exhibit 56: Asian Heart and Vascular Centre - Overview

Exhibit 57: Asian Heart and Vascular Centre - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Asian Heart and Vascular Centre - Key offerings

10.6 BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 59: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 60: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 61: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 62: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key News

Exhibit 65: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 CARDION sro

Exhibit 67: CARDION sro - Overview

Exhibit 68: CARDION sro - Product and service

Exhibit 69: CARDION sro - Key offerings

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 70: Medtronic Plc - Overview

Exhibit 71: Medtronic Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 76: TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio