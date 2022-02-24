Implantable Loop Recorders Market Size to Grow by USD 606.31 Mn| 39% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Feb 24, 2022, 07:45 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Implantable Loop Recorders Market research report by Technavio infers that the growing number of cardiac conditions due to irregularity in heart rhythms and other chronic diseases is driving this market's growth.

Resulting in market growth of USD 606.31 million from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Angel Medical Systems Inc., Asian Heart and Vascular Centre, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CARDION sro, Medtronic Plc, TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd., Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the medical technology and device industry. For instance, in January 2020, CardioComm Solutions Inc. entered into a partnership agreement with CareOS SAS, a subsidiary of Baracoda Group, to provide consumer ECG monitoring technologies through the CareOS Poseidon smart mirror health and beauty hub.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Application: 
    • Cardiac Arrhythmia: 
      • The implantable loop recorder helps the healthcare workers remotely monitor the patients' heartbeats for up to 3 years. When a patient is at high risk of cardiac arrest, a doctor may propose an implanted loop recorder. As a result, the demand for implantable loop recorders to diagnose cardiac arrhythmia in critical patients is predicted to rise over the projection period. 
    • Atrial Fibrillation

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period.  The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and stroke.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Spain, Denmark, China, and UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market

  • Market Driver:
    • Growing number of cardiac conditions due to irregularity in heart rhythms:

Every year, approximately 209,000 patients in the United States are treated for in-hospital cardiac arrest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Arrhythmia can be exacerbated by other illnesses such as chronic liver and renal disease, as well as thyroid problems. According to the CDC, chronic kidney disease affects over 15% of adults in the United States, or nearly 37 million individuals (CKD). Every hour, roughly 340 people receive dialysis therapy for kidney failure, according to the CDC. The majority of ESRD patients who get hemodialysis suffer from cardiac arrest and arrhythmia. As a result, rising demand for arrhythmia monitoring devices like ILR is expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:
    • The supportive government and non-government initiative:

Governments all across the world are concerned about the rise in cardiovascular disease cases. Furthermore, half of the world's population resides in rural areas, and nations like Spain, China, Thailand, and India are focusing on improving access to healthcare in these areas. As a result, the medical technology and device business is collaborating with government and non-governmental organizations to address the worrying state of people's health.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

 

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Endoscopy Devices Market in South Africa by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Implantable Loop Recorders Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 606.31 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.44

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Spain, Denmark, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Angel Medical Systems Inc., Asian Heart and Vascular Centre, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CARDION sro, Medtronic Plc, TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd., and Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                              Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 08:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment

                              2.2.1 Research and development

                              2.2.2 Inputs

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Distribution

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6 Post-sales and services

                              2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market size 2021 

               3.3 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 12:  Market segments

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application                        

               5.1 Market segments

                              Exhibit 22:  Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Application             

                              Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Application

               5.3 Cardiac arrhythmia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                              Exhibit 24:  Cardiac arrhythmia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  Cardiac arrhythmia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Atrial fibrillation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                              Exhibit 26:  Atrial fibrillation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 27:  Atrial fibrillation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Market opportunity by Application              

                              Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                        

               6.1 Overview

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                              Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

               7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 32:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 33:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 34:   Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 35:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 36:   Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 37:  Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                              Exhibit 38:  ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 39:  ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.7 Key leading countries        

                              Exhibit 40:  Key leading countries

               7.8 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Growing number of cardiac conditions due to irregularity in heart rhythms and other chronic diseases

                              8.1.2 Growing awareness initiatives and access to healthcare

                              8.1.3 Technological advances and new product launches

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Stringent regulations

                              8.2.2 Device limitations and complications

                              8.2.3  High cost of ILR  as compared to the substitutes

                              Exhibit 42:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Supportive government and non-government initiatives

                              8.3.2 Increasing focus on R&D

                              8.3.3 Supportive government and non-government initiatives

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

                              The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 44:Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Abbott Laboratories        

                              Exhibit 48:  Abbott Laboratories  - Overview

                              Exhibit 49:  Abbott Laboratories  - Business segments

                              Exhibit 50:  Abbott Laboratories  - Key News

                              Exhibit 51:  Abbott Laboratories  - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 52:  Abbott Laboratories  - Segment focus

               10.4 Angel Medical Systems Inc.          

                              Exhibit 53:  Angel Medical Systems Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  Angel Medical Systems Inc. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 55:  Angel Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings

               10.5 Asian Heart and Vascular Centre 

                              Exhibit 56:  Asian Heart and Vascular Centre - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  Asian Heart and Vascular Centre - Product and service

                              Exhibit 58:  Asian Heart and Vascular Centre - Key offerings

               10.6 BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG             

                              Exhibit 59:  BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Overview

                              Exhibit 60:  BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Product and service

                              Exhibit 61:  BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

               10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.   

                              Exhibit 62:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 63:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 64:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Key News

                              Exhibit 65:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 66:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

               10.8 CARDION sro      

                              Exhibit 67:  CARDION sro - Overview

                              Exhibit 68:  CARDION sro - Product and service

                              Exhibit 69:  CARDION sro - Key offerings

               10.9 Medtronic Plc    

                              Exhibit 70:  Medtronic Plc - Overview

                              Exhibit 71:  Medtronic Plc - Business segments

                              Exhibit 72:  Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 73:  Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

               10.10 TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd.        

                              Exhibit 74:  TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 75:  TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 76:  TechIndia Infoway Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.11 Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.   

                              Exhibit 77:  Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 78:  Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 79:  Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 83: Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Sports Coaching Platform Market to Grow by USD 4.95 billion |...

Lime Market in Europe to grow by 4.09 million metric tons |...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics