Implantable Loop Recorders Market to Cross Valuation of US$ 1.65 Bn by 2027; Significance of Continuous Monitoring of Heart Creates Opportunities, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR project the implantable loop recorders market to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Significance of implantable loop recorders to serve the need for prolonged electrocardiographic monitoring devices and self-care management devices to reduce the burden of heart-related diseases globally drives the implantable loop recorders market.

Heart-related disorders are a burden on healthcare systems worldwide, and are a major cause of deaths in the U.S. According to estimates presented by the Science Daily, deaths caused due to cardiovascular diseases increased by around 41% from 1990 to 2013.

Request Brochure of Implantable Loop Recorders Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46359

Implantable cardiac monitor helps continuous monitoring of the heart, which helps in the detection of chronic heart conditions. Implantable cardiac monitors provide more effective results than exterior cardiac monitor does. In light of this, with significant research, the first range of implantable loop recorders was introduced in 1990, and have evolved with technological advancements since then.

The role of manufacturers to develop next-gen products is creating new frontiers in the implantable loop recorders market. Stakeholders in the implantable loop recorders market are engaged in R&D to launch smart products that can be accessed on smartphones via wireless technology.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Implantable Loop Recorders Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=46359

Implantable Loop Recorders Market – Key Findings of Report

Demand for implantable loop recorders continues to grow at a consistent rate due to their exceptional ability to identify irregular heart rhythms and cardiac disorders. Increasing use of implantable loop recorders to treat cardiac arrhythmia indications is a key factor to increase their demand in recent years.

Prospects of installation of implantable loop recorders by the European Heart Rhythm Association for uninterrupted heart rhythm monitoring, with their use is anticipated to grow for clinical purposes to fuel the implantable loop recorders market

Advent of implantable loop recorders is anticipated to play a key role to assist ECG monitoring in the long-term and in the detection of atrial fibrillation following a cryptogenic stroke

Significant research for implantable loop recorders have led to the development of a range of modalities for ECG monitoring and their applications in finding sub-clinical atrial fibrillation for patients with cryptogenic stroke

Cardiac arrhythmias and cardiovascular syncope indication segments jointly held a significant share of the implantable loop recorders market in 2020, and is projected to continue to hold a significant share during the forecast period

Savvy companies in the implantable loop recorders market engage in in-licensing and collaborations to launch new products in Asia Pacific . Factors such as rising demand for technology-driven solutions, economic prosperity, and advancement in medical treatment is driving players to tap into opportunities in the region.

. Factors such as rising demand for technology-driven solutions, economic prosperity, and advancement in medical treatment is driving players to tap into opportunities in the region. The U.S. is anticipated to display significant growth in the implantable loop recorders market at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=46359

Implantable Loop Recorders Market – Growth Drivers

Significant advantage of implantable loop recorders to enable constant monitoring of heart rhythm, and their use in the early detection of any alarming cardiac condition fuels the growth of implantable loop recorders market

Recent development of use of implantable loop recorders to treat indications of cardiac arrhythmia stimulates demand

Buy Implantable Loop Recorders Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=46359<ype=S

Implantable Loop Recorders Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the implantable loop recorders market are;

Vectorious

Abbott Laboratories

Angel Medical Systems Inc.

Medtronic plc

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

The implantable loop recorders market is segmented as follows;

Implantable Loop Recorders Market, by Product

Manual

Automatic

Implantable Loop Recorders Market, by Indication

Cardiovascular Syncope

Stroke

Heart Failure

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Atrial Fibrillation

Bundle Branch Block

Others

Implantable Loop Recorders Market, by End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market: Increase in adoption of endoscopic surgeries, surge in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, demographic changes, rise in complications such as obesity and stress due to sedentary lifestyle and aging population, and growth in medical tourism drive the global coronary artery bypass graft market. However, lack of regulatory approvals, rise in cardiac complications after CABG, and high cost of surgery are major factors restraining the global coronary artery bypass graft market.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market: The endoscopic ultrasound needles market is expected to gain considerable growth across the assessment period of 2017-2025 on the back of various factors such as a notable rise in the prevalence of cancer cases, growing geriatric population, and an overwhelming increase in the diseases requiring endoscopic ultrasound procedures. All these aspects will help in increasing the growth rate of the endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

Pharmaceutical Robots Market: The global pharmaceutical robots market is expanding at a rapid pace owing to increase in penetration of robotics in the pharmaceutical sector, technological advancements, and minimization of production cost due to automation. Pharmaceutical robots are adept at performing tasks at rates that far exceed human capability.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/implantable-loop-recorders-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research