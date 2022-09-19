Implantable Medical Devices Market Will Reach USD 23330 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 7.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Implantable Medical Devices Market is segmented by Type - Breast Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants, by Application - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Clinics. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022- 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.



The global Implantable Medical Devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 13740 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 23330 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Implantable Medical Devices Market Are

The desire to improve physical attractiveness is increasing, which has fueled industry expansion worldwide. The implantable medical devices market is also anticipated to be driven by a growing aging population, higher knowledge of and technological improvements in medical implants, as well as an increase in investments and funding for the development of technologically advanced goods.

The 3D medical printing trend, which is projected to grow and be used in many fields of medicine, is one of the key ones the market is currently experiencing. Biocompatible Silicone Use in Implantable Medical Devices is Growing

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-28R11108/global-implantable-medical-devices

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE IMPLANTABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET

Rising incidences of Dental Problems are expected to fuel the Medical Devices market growth. Consumption of processed and unhealthy foods has surged recently all across the world. The general health of the populace as well as oral health have suffered as a result of this. As a result, more people are choosing dental implants. Additionally, periodontics and orthodontics also use dental implants.

The rising desire for cosmetic procedures has led to a significant evolution in breast implantation surgery. The breast implantation market's revenue is mostly driven by women who place a high value on improving their aesthetic appeal. Women over the age of 18 are permitted to get breast augmentation procedures, according to the FDA.

Another key factor boosting the expansion of this Implantable Medical Devices market is the increased incidence of breast cancer. In extreme circumstances, this condition can be prevented by undergoing a mastectomy, which entails the removal of the entire organ. Reconstruction of this organ is also seen to be a viable alternative for the treatment of this illness. Reconstructing the excised organ's form is the goal of this technique. As a result, there will soon be greater demand for breast implantation due to the increase in reconstruction cases.

Throughout the forecast period, the Implantable Medical Devices market is anticipated to be driven by the growing virtual representation on social media. Additionally, it is anticipated that an increase in cosmetic procedures would occur due to the local population's increased preoccupation with their own appearance in both developed and emerging nations.

Due to its advantages in high precision, complex structure, and high material usage, 3D printing technology has become widely used in the field of implantable medical devices in recent years. Implantable medical gadgets to enhance patients' quality of life have also been increasingly adopted as public awareness of health issues continues to rise. This in turn is expected to further boost the Implantable Medical Devices market.

Furthermore, the use of Biocompatible Silicone in implantable medical devices is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. Silicone rubber is a staple of medical devices of many kinds, but especially for long-term implants because of its excellent chemical inertness, durability, tensile strength, availability in a wide variety of durometers, wide temperature range, and simplicity of molding by several processes.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-28R11108/Global_Implantable_Medical_Devices_Market

IMPLANTABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America held a significant portion of the global market for implantable medical devices, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold this position during the forecast period. This has been attributed to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a surge in the demand for implantable medical devices, the availability of cutting-edge healthcare facilities with skilled medical personnel, an increase in the number of R&D activities combined with a significant presence of key players, and an increase in government investment in the healthcare system.

During the forecast period, the dentistry segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative. This is only explained by the increase in demand for dental implants to enhance facial physical looks.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-28R11108/Global_Implantable_Medical_Devices_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-28R11108/Global_Implantable_Medical_Devices_Market

Key players

Allergan

Johnson & Johnson

Nobel Biocare

Straumann

Stryker

3M Healthcare

Healthcare Arion Laboratories

BioHorizons

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-28R11108/Global_Implantable_Medical_Devices_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-28R11108&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Pluggable Cardiac Monitor market size is estimated to be worth USD 785 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 785 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.0% during the review period.

- The global Implantable Cardiac Monitors market size is estimated to be worth USD 421.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 579.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The global Hip Replacement Devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 6277.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 7335.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period.

- The global Implantable Loop Recorders market size is estimated to be worth USD 1401.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2490.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.1% during the review period.

- The global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market size is estimated to be worth USD 10190 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 13520 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the review period.

- The global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices market was valued at USD 445.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 634.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

- Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Cardioverter Defibrillator Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated USD 508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was valued at USD 3040.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4736.03 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Neurostimulation Devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 7454.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14170 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.3% during the review period.

- The global Hip Replacement market size is projected to reach USD 2688.1 million by 2028, from USD 2257.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Hip and Knee Replacement market was valued at USD 18790 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 24720 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Hip Replacement Devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 6277.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 7335.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period.

- The global Orthopedic Devices market size is projected to reach USD 43250 million by 2027, from USD 34190 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Orthopedic Prosthetics market size is estimated to be worth USD 1528.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2107.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

- The global Optometry Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 2224 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2686.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

- The global Hemodialysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 2018.1 million in 2022 and is forecasted to reach USD 2206.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.5% during the review period.

- The global dialysis market size was valued at USD 91,205.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market size is projected to reach USD 118800 million by 2028, from USD 86390 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2028.

- The global Peritoneal Dialysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 125.2 million in 2021. It is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 190.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market size is estimated to be worth USD 1419.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2165.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the review period.

- The global Sterilization Equipment market was valued at USD 1674.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2005.8 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% from 2022 to 2028.

- The global Medical Tubing market size is estimated to be worth USD 8136.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 13570 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

- The global Medical Supplies market size is projected to reach USD 329030 million by 2028, from USD 202430 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global digital therapeutics market size was valued at USD 2.88 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.80 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

- The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 13610 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16530 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

- The global Disposable Medical Supplies market size is projected to reach USD 314410 Million by 2028, from USD 224050 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.

- The global Nutritional Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 4733.1 million by 2027, from USD 3360 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Biometrics market size is projected to reach USD 39030 million by 2028, from USD 15900 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2028.

- The global full body scanner market size is estimated to be worth USD 917.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2541.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

- The global Fiducial Markers market size is estimated to be worth USD 104.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 131.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

Click Here To See Related Reports on Implantable Medical Devices Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports