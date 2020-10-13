Implantable Neurostimulators Market Size Worth $11.0 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 11.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global implantable neurostimulators market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of neurological diseases and higher occurrence of associated chronic pain and discomfort are driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of type, the spinal cord stimulators segment dominated the market with a share of 52.5% in 2019. As they are widely used in the non-malignant chronic neuropathic pain management which do not respond to pain medications

Based on application, the pain management segment dominated the market with a share of 65.1% in 2019 owing to the high prevalence of chronic pain disorders such as disk surgery pain, migraine, limb and leg pain, particularly with the aging population

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 49.2% in 2019 owing to continuous product launches by key players in this region. For instance, in November 2019 , Nevro Corporation announced the U.S. FDA approval and launch of Senza Omnia SCS system in the U.S. market to treat chronic pain.

The rising prevalence of neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, chronic pain, and depression will result in increased demand for implantable neurostimulators. According to the WHO, in 2020, around 50.0 million people worldwide are suffering from epilepsy. Implanted neurostimulators are used to control epileptic seizures. Thus, increasing people suffering from epilepsy is expected to boost the market growth.

Moreover, the growing base of the aging population is more susceptible to neurological disorders, which is anticipated to be a high-impact rendering driver for this market. According to the CDC, Parkinson's disease (PD) is mostly diagnosed in individuals above the age of 60 and it is projected that PD affects 1.0% of the people over the age of 60 to 4% by age of 80.

Furthermore, the incorporation of new technologies, and the introduction of new products by market players, is likely to boost the market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval for its Proclaim XR recharge-free SCS system for the management of chronic pain.

Grand View Research has segmented the global implantable neurostimulators market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Implantable Neurostimulators Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Spinal Cord Stimulators



Deep Brain Stimulators



Sacral Nerve Stimulators



Vagus Nerve Stimulators



Gastric Electric Stimulators

Implantable Neurostimulators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Pain Management



Parkinson's Disease



Urinary and Fecal Incontinence



Epilepsy



Gastroparesis



Others

Implantable Neurostimulators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





Italy





The U.K.





France





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Argentina





Brazil





Mexico





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





South Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Implantable Neurostimulators Market

Abbott (St. Jude Medical)



Medtronic



Boston scientific Corporation

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA



Synapse Biomedical Inc.



Nevro Corp.



LivaNova PLC



NeuroPace, Inc.

