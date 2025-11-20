Implema Expands Its Business Transformation Practice to Help Companies Turn Digital Investments Into Real Impact

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implema, Sweden's leading specialist in SAP and Microsoft Dynamics 365 — which recently established a U.S. office in Raleigh, North Carolina — is expanding its Business Transformation practice to support companies as they shift from digitalization to true, long-term transformation.

After a decade of fast-paced digital initiatives, many organizations are now facing a new challenge: connecting strategy, organization, data and technology in a way that drives measurable business value. Implema's expanded focus is designed to help customers navigate this shift — from strategic direction to operational execution.

"Transformation isn't about technology alone — it's about aligning people, strategy and data to make technology deliver. Enterprise systems are powerful enablers, but they only create value when business strategy and operating models are aligned. Our customers want a partner who understands both the technology and the transformation it should enable. That's exactly what our strengthened Business Transformation offering delivers," says Tobias Simolin, Business Area Manager Business Solutions, Stockholm and CEO, Implema U.S.

Building Broader Capabilities Across Strategy, Processes, Data and AI

Implema is investing heavily in talent, methods and advisory services to scale its end-to-end capabilities. The expanded practice strengthens key areas such as:

Strategy and business development

Process and operating model design

AI- and data-driven development

Transformation leadership and change execution

These investments complement Implema's proven delivery excellence within SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Data & AI and integrations.

"Our ambition is clear: to be the most value-creating partner for companies that want to grow, adapt and future-proof their business. Our customers increasingly seek support throughout their transformation journey. Strengthening our Business Transformation offering is a natural next step. Our role is to help them prioritize effectively, mobilize their organization and ensure their systems deliver real, lasting impact," says Jörgen Aronsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Implema.

About Implema

Implema is Sweden's leading specialist in SAP and Microsoft Dynamics 365. With 300 experts across the country, we help companies drive transformation, accelerate digitalization and strengthen long-term competitiveness. Our expertise spans Business Transformation, Integrations, AI, Data Management and Business Intelligence. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Stockholm, Implema generates annual revenues of approximately 500 MSEK.

