Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters

Opened in 2009, Unilever's headquarters in Germany is a striking feature in Hamburg's newly re-developed harbour district. With offices and public areas, washroom visitor numbers can be as high as 5,000 on a weekday. Thanks to Tork EasyCube®, mastering the challenge of delivering efficient, top quality cleaning it has become much easier for the team from facility management company Sodexo.



Daily cleaning rounds reduced by 25%

Christiane Doms, Site Manager for Sodexo, reports that data-driven cleaning has eliminated unnecessary cleaning rounds while increasing availability of consumables to 100%. "Connected devices throughout the building collect data on refill levels and visitor numbers. Our cleaners access this information via the Tork EasyCube® application, which tells them precisely where they are needed. Thanks to need-based cleaning, we avoid unnecessary dispenser checks and are always one step ahead." The time saved through reducing cleaning rounds from 90 to 68 frees up cleaning staff for other tasks and allows them to provide even better service to customers. Additionally, their work has become less stressful and more meaningful by enabling them to focus their efforts on the tasks that really matter.



Digital intelligence for a new era in facility management

Looking back on eight months of working with Tork EasyCube® at Unilever, Head of Cleaning & Infrastructure at Sodexo, Marc Mrotzek, says that using Internet of Things devices has proven to be effective in delivering services in a much more efficient way. "As a leading facility management company, we are always looking for new innovations to optimise the services we provide to our clients and increase their quality of life. Tork EasyCube® has enabled us to both improve customer satisfaction levels as well as increase our efficiency." At Unilever, introducing data-driven cleaning is also viewed as a success. "Our top priority is to ensure that our facilities meet the highest standards for our employees. With Tork EasyCube®, we have achieved this goal and all our other targets, such as on efficiency. Our expectations were definitely exceeded," concludes Rainer Ringler, Workplace Services, Unilever.

