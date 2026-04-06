CALVERTON, Md., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Management Services, Inc. (IMS) today announced the publication of its new white paper, "Implementing CADR Requirements for NIH Websites: A Case Study," which provides a practical roadmap for helping organizations meet the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) strengthened security, identity verification, and governance requirements for Controlled-Access Data Repositories (CADRs).

The white paper is now publicly available at:

https://bsisystems.com/bioshare/cadr/Implementing-NIH-CADR_IMS-BioShare.pdf

Information Management Services, Inc.

Co‑authored by Leslie Carroll and David Hacker, the paper outlines how IMS enhanced its BioShare platform—a web‑based request tracking system used across multiple NIH programs—to align with current federal cybersecurity mandates for CADRs and evolving data‑sharing expectations. The case study details how BioShare's architecture and workflows were adapted to support stronger identity assurance, expanded access controls, enhanced request oversight, and improved transparency.

"Scientific progress depends on responsible data sharing, but that sharing must occur within a secure, well‑governed environment," said Carroll. "This paper demonstrates how BioShare enables organizations to adopt NIH‑aligned CADR security standards quickly and with minimal operational disruption."

The white paper highlights key upgrades made to BioShare, including:

Integration of Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) authentication and stricter institutional validation requirements.

Expanded Data Access Committee (DAC) review workflows with role‑based permissions.

Standardized Data Use Agreement (DUA) management with automated 12‑month access expiration enforcement and optional electronic signatures.

Strengthened secure data delivery through project‑specific permissions, controlled download timeframes, and detailed logs.

Support for hosting environments aligned with federal moderate‑level security guidelines.

"BioShare's configurable architecture allowed us to rapidly integrate new NIH requirements without redevelopment or major downtime," noted Hacker. "It demonstrates what a forward‑compatible CADR platform can look like."

BioShare is currently used by multiple research and government programs to enable secure, streamlined access to controlled datasets and biospecimens. Its integrated workflows for request management, governance, and security help research organizations meet compliance obligations while maintaining a user‑friendly experience for investigators.

The full white paper can be accessed at https://bsisystems.com/bioshare/cadr/Implementing-NIH-CADR_IMS-BioShare.pdf.

SOURCE Information Management Services, Inc.