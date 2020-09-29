Implications of COVID-19 on the Global Role Playing Games Market
Sep 29, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Role Playing Games Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID- 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and evaluates the global role-playing games market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 through 2023, the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.
The global role-playing games market reached a value of nearly $15,793.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% to nearly $25,275.4 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.11% to nearly $34,001.7 million by 2030.
Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in disposable income, in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, and cross-platform publishing and play. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations, stringent regulations, and overshadowing by other genres. Going forward, increasing use of the internet, technically advanced platforms, and increasing gamers involvement will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the role-playing games market in the future include regulatory restrictions to curb RPG games addiction, high cost and system compatibility, and supply chain disruption due to the impact of COVID-19.
The global video games market, of which the role-playing games market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $167.2 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and reach nearly $ 223.1 billion by 2023. The role-playing games market was the fourth largest segment in the global video games market accounting for 9.4% of the total in 2019 and is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2023.
The role-playing games market size will gain the most in China at $1,638.1 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the role-playing games market include offering streaming video game services, providing in-game advertising to increase revenues, integrating AR and VR technologies in games, offering game software services on the cloud with pay-per-usage payment models, providing subscription-based gaming or pay-as-you-go model, and adopting new-age technologies to improve the product portfolio and to attract newer users. Player-adopted strategies in the role-playing games market include expanding reach through customer engagement strategies, expansion through new product launches, and investing in technological advancements.
Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has increased short term potential growth opportunities for the role-playing games industry. As more and more people across the globe are quarantined at their houses, they are looking for other ways to keep themselves occupied within the confines of their isolation, and are playing or streaming video games, driving the market for role-playing games.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Role Playing Games Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
7. Role Playing Games Market Characteristics
8. Role Playing Games Market Supply Chain
9. Role Playing Games (RPGs)Market Product Analysis -Product Examples
10. Role Playing Games Market Customer Information
11. Role Playing Games Market Trends And Strategies
12. Implications of COVID-19 On The Role Playing Games Market
13. Global Role-Playing Games Market Size And Growth
14. Global Role-Playing Games Market Segmentation
15. Role-Playing Games Market, Regional And Country Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 99Games
- Activision Blizzard
- Aiming Inc.
- Alawar Entertainment
- Alderac Entertainment Group
- Ambidexter LLC
- Apar Games
- Babil Games
- Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
- Behold Studios
- Bethesda Softworks LLC
- BUKA Entertainment
- Capcom Co., Ltd.
- Celestial Games
- CodemastersSoftware Company Limited
- Creatures Inc.
- Daedalic Entertainment
- Dedalord
- Dream Publishing
- Efecto Studios
- Electronic Arts
- Elex Technology Co., Ltd.
- Evil Hat Productions
- Frontier Developments plc
- Game Freak Inc.
- Game Power 7
- Gameloft
- Griptonite Games India Private Limited
- GSC Game World
- Happy Elements Technology (Beijing) Limited
- Headup Games
- Hinterland Studio
- Kiro'o Games
- KLab Co., Ltd.
- Klei Entertainment Inc.
- Koei Tecmo Games
- Kuluya
- Leti Arts
- Mail.ru Group
- Meridian'93
- Microsoft Studios
- NetEase, Inc.
- Nezal Entertainment
- Nintendo
- Nival Interactive
- Nova Gaming Ventures Private Limited
- OKAM Studio
- PUBG Corporation
- Quirkat
- Radical Entertainment Inc.
- Sega
- Shanghai Everstar Online Entertainment Co .Ltd.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Space Rhino Games
- Square Enix
- Supercell
- Tahadi Games
- Tamatem
- Tasalla
- Team17 Digital Limited
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Ubisoft
- Valve Corporation
- Virtuos Holdings Pte. Ltd.
- Xbox Game Studios
- XSEED Games
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqix6v
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets