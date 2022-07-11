Implications of Expanded Biosimilar Use in the United States' Dermatology, Gastroenterology, and Rheumatology Markets Highlighted in New Spherix Study

232 US specialists provided feedback on their use and perceptions of biosimilar agents and their impact on the total treatment landscape

EXTON, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosimilars are biopharmaceutical products that are nearly identical copies of drugs that have previously been licensed (reference products), with no clinically meaningful efficacy and safety differences from the reference product. These agents tend to be available at a lower cost point than the branded reference biologics, making them attractive alternative treatment options.

While biosimilars have been widely available and utilized across Europe for many years, commercialization of these lower-cost alternatives in the United States have been blocked or delayed (in the majority of cases) due to various legal battles over patents.

Biosimilars are due to make a more widespread appearance on the US market over the next two years, particularly as the world's top grossing drug, AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab), goes off patent in 2023. Spherix Global Insights has expanded their coverage to assess US specialists' current understanding of the biosimilar landscape, their perceptions of biosimilars, as well as their current (where appropriate) and projected uptake of the agents.

The second wave of Special Topix™: Biosimilars Today and Tomorrow (US) published earlier this month and includes three reports, one for dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology. The series will continue in Q4 2022 and into 2023 on a quarterly basis.

Spherix currently tracks US utilization of Pfizer's Inflectra, Merck's Renflexis, and Amgen's Avsola (each biosimilars to Janssen's infliximab/Remicade) via their RealTime Dynamix™ quarterly market trackers across autoimmune markets. With Humira's patent expiry quickly approaching and a host of biosimilars pending 2023 launch (Amgen's Amjevita, Boehringer Ingelheim's Cyltezo, Sandoz's Hyrimoz, Merck's Hadlima, Pfizer's Abrilada, Mylan's Hulio, Samsung Biopis' Hadlima, and Coherus' Yusimry, to name a few), the importance of tracking the evolution of biosimilar perceptions and uptake will only continue to increase.

The Special Topix™ report also looks at biosimilars for Amgen's Enbrel (etanercept), Janssen's Stelara (ustekinumab), Genentech's Actemra (tocilizumab), Biogen's Tysabri (natalizumab), Takeda's Entyvio (vedolizumab), and UCB's Cimzia (certolizumab pegol). This collection of agents is evidence of the widespread impact biosimilars will have on the US treatment landscape.

The data collected in the second quarter of 2022 establishes a baseline for US specialists' current understanding of the biosimilar landscape that will be vital for interpreting the impact of 2023 launches. Alignment on overall position is found across specialties and reports. One common theme found throughout each specialty is that prescribers still prefer reference brand products but are more than willing to defer to payer preferences. Data suggests uptake of already launched biosimilars will continue to grow and pave the way for pre-commercial biosimilars.

About Special Topix™

The Special Topix™: Biosimilars Today and Tomorrow (US) service includes access to three reports across dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology and will be available on a quarterly basis beginning in 2023. The reports will help manufacturers with biosimilar agents in the pipeline understand the current landscape and overall biosimilar class perspective, as well as provide insights for competitors on initial and potentially lasting impacts their entry may have on existing commercial brands.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology, and ophthalmology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:

Paul Zimmerman, Vice President of Insights

Email: [email protected]

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights