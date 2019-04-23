Implications Of 'Leading Up' Examined At Women Presidents' Organization Annual Conference May 1st - 3rd in Charlotte, NC

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before the current war for talent, entrepreneurs recognized the importance of building a strong, engaged work force. Once a company is off the ground, and survival is no longer the daily concern it was in those difficult startup days, new staffing challenges emerge. People who represented the right hires at the beginning, when a company struggled to break through the competitive clutter, may not be the right ones for the second phase of growth. The Women Presidents' Organization 22nd annual conference, May 1st – 3rd in Charlotte, NC, examines the many aspects of managing human capital, a significant factor in accelerating success as entrepreneurs expand into new markets, win more customers and hone their competitive edge.

Finding and retaining quality employees is consistently cited as one of the greatest threats to an entrepreneur's bottom line. The WPO annual conference speakers, panel discussions and workshops will examine many aspects of Leading Up -- building influence, harnessing employee strengths, managing drama in the workplace, how to be successful in negotiation and how messages can be delivered via body language.

Conference keynote speakers include:

Hanna Rosin , Best Selling author and Host of NPR's Invisibilia and of Slate podcast: The Rise of Women: What the Future Holds ( Wednesday, May 1 st 3:00 – 4:15 p.m. )

( 3:00 – ) Daniel Pink , Best Selling Author and Widely-Acclaimed TED Speaker: Leadership and the New Principles of Influence ( Thursday, May 2 nd 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. )

( 9:00 – ) Susan Cain , Chief Revolutionary of the Quiet Revolution, Best Selling Author and Widely-Acclaimed TED Speaker – Quiet: How to Harness the Strengths of Introverts to Transform How We Work, Lead and Innovate ( Friday, May 3 rd, 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. )

"We are delighted to highlight the importance of women in our economy over-all and particularly, the unprecedented economic contributions of women-owned businesses. Our goal is to provide financial education, advice and solutions that support women as they continue to lead the way," said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, President, Prudential Life Insurance and Prudential Advisors, the VIP Presenting Sponsor of the conference.

"An entrepreneur envisions an organizational culture as an extension of her style, personality and preferences, then motivates a team to buy into – and share – that vision and likewise adopt an entrepreneurial mindset. How she manages human capital in all stages of the business growth cycle is an important factor in accelerating success and accelerating profitability," said WPO President & Founder Dr. Marsha Firestone.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting successful women who own multi-million-dollar companies. Members in chapters across six continents participate in confidential monthly meetings to share business expertise and experience, based on a peer learning methodology designed to accelerate the growth of their businesses to the next level of prosperity. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator. Prospective WPO members must have annual gross revenue of at least $2 million, if product-based, or $1 million if service-based.

For more information please visit our website www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter @womenpresidents. Like us on Facebook @TheWPO.

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

