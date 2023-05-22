Implicity Study Presented in Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Session at Heart Rhythm 2023

News provided by

Implicity

22 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Ground-breaking research is the first to link real-world health outcomes to the quality of remote monitoring and data management.

Results show significant disparities in mortality rates depending on the method of remote monitoring used.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, announced the findings of a study presented during a late-breaking clinical trial session at the Heart Rhythm Society's (HRS) annual meeting.

The research was conducted in collaboration with the French government's Health Data Hub, using a nationwide database of health information from more than 68,000 patients. Implicity linked real-world data from patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) to various remote monitoring (RM) methods, comparing differences in mortality rates, number of annual hospitalizations per patient, and cumulative duration of hospital stays in a year. 

The results showed significant disparities in mortality rates based on the method of RM utilized. While all patients with RM experienced improved survival rates, Implicity's universal, alert-based remote monitoring platform was associated with a greater performance compared to historical manufacturers' solutions (Abbott, Boston Scientific, Medtronic).

Notably, patients monitored with Implicity's platform experienced a remarkable 22% relative improvement in all cause mortality when compared with conventional RM methods, even after adjusting for confounding factors such as age, gender, CIED type, year of implant and center size. Additionally, the study revealed a significant reduction in both the number of annual hospitalizations per patient (-4%) and cumulative duration of hospital stay within a year (-6%), further validating that alert-based systems like Implicity's can lead to superior patient outcomes in cardiac care.

"We already know that remote patient monitoring saves lives. What data from this study shows is that clinical improvements vary a lot depending on how remote monitoring is performed. We saw significant improvement in mortality rates but also a decrease in hospitalizations when clinicians were supported by the Implicity platform rather than device manufacturer systems alone. This shows that the most committed teams with the best tools have the potential to achieve a better outcome for these patients. What's remarkable is that these results occurred even before we launched our unique AI algorithms, so we can hope for even better results down the road," said Implicity CEO and co-founder, Arnaud Rosier, MD, PhD. 

For more information, visit: www.implicity.com

About Implicity
Implicity is a digital MedTech software company dedicated to providing the best remote care to patients with connected cardiac implantable electronic devices. Co-founded by cardiac electrophysiologist Arnaud Rosier, MD, PhD, our platform aggregates, normalizes, and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers, improving care for patients with cardiac implants and heart failure.

Implicity's platform provides critical health information augmented by FDA cleared AI algorithms, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions for better patient outcomes. With access to the Health Data Hub*, one of the world's largest databases of heart disease patients, Implicity is able to develop its AI solutions based on more robust data. The company is protecting more than 80,000 patients in over 150 medical facilities across the US and Europe. To learn more, visit www.implicity.com

* Health Data Hub is a health data platform established by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes.

Media Contact:
Andrea LePain
eMedia Junction
617-275-8112
[email protected]

SOURCE Implicity

