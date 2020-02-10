Implus Corporation Announces Leadership Transition

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Implus Corporation, the market leader in athletic, fitness and outdoor accessories, today announced that it has appointed Michael B. Polk as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Seth Richards, Implus CEO, and Todd Vore, President, are transitioning their leadership roles and will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

"Implus has experienced tremendous growth for over two decades under the leadership of Seth and Todd," said Dave Bordeau, Chairman of the Implus Board of Directors. "We celebrate their successes, thank them for their leadership, and look forward to continuing our relationship with them as significant shareholders and friends of the business. As the company moves into its next phase of growth and scale, we are pleased that Mike Polk, who is also a Berkshire Partners Advisory Director, is joining the company as Interim CEO and Director. Mike brings a wealth of experience in the consumer products sector, and we are excited to have him join the company."

Prior to joining Implus, Mike Polk was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Newell Brands, a position he held from 2011 to 2019. He previously held a variety of leadership and executive roles at Unilever and Kraft and started his career at The Procter & Gamble Company. Mike is also a member of the Boards of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company and Logitech International and was formerly a member of the Boards of Directors of Newell Brands and The Yankee Candle Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University.

"I am excited to join both Implus Corporation and Berkshire Partners," said Mike Polk. "Implus has built a terrific portfolio of leading brands in on-trend categories. I look forward to working with the Implus team to continue to develop these great brands, accelerate growth, and further strengthen the company."

About Implus

Implus is home to more than 20 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and medical categories. As an industry leader in consumer packaged goods, Implus is committed to enhancing healthy and active lifestyles, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices and four domestic satellite offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Sof Sole®, Balega®, Yaktrax®, SKLZ®, TriggerPoint™, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more, please visit Implus.com.

