Implus Provides Active Military Members Free Admission to Durham Bulls Games

DURHAM, N.C., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Implus, an innovative footwear, athletic, and outdoor accessories provider, with locations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, and South Africa, is proud to announce a partnership with the Durham Bulls as the Official Military Sponsor for the 2018 baseball season. The partnership provides free home game tickets for active duty military for Durham Bulls regular season games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The free admission program has been sponsored by Implus since 2011.

In addition to free home game admission tickets, Implus will also sponsor the Salute Our Troops PA announcement at select games, recognizing and thanking our military branches for their sacrifices and service. Having veterans and those who have served in the military be a part of the Implus workforce coupled with some of the largest military bases in our communities, the military sponsorship has been important to Implus for years.

The RTP-based headquarters has been continually active in helping area military by providing accessories to thousands of men and women serving overseas. With products specializing in providing support and comfort in footwear, and others promoting an active lifestyle, the partnership between Implus and the military is a natural fit.

"Implus is proud to continue bringing our country's heroes and their families together," said Todd Vore, President of Implus. "The Durham Bulls have been a great local partner, along with producing some great baseball. We are happy to thank the brave women and men for their service, and hope they enjoy this season."

Active military members can show their identification at the Bulls ticket office to redeem their free ticket.

About Implus

Headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, Implus' brand family includes Sof Sole, Yaktrax, apara, airplus, Sneaker Balls, Sof Comfort, Little Hotties, Harbinger, TriggerPoint, Perfect Fitness, Balega, Penguin, DryGuy, FitDeck, Spenco, Force Field, and FuelBelt. From insoles, socks, and shoe care to fitness equipment and seasonal accessories, Implus' products are sold in over 75,000 retail locations across North America and in over 70 countries worldwide. Every day is full of opportunities to have a meaningful, tangible impact and to innovate by bringing creativity to life. For more information visit www.implus.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/implus-provides-active-military-members-free-admission-to-durham-bulls-games-300626448.html

SOURCE Implus Corporation

Related Links

http://www.implus.com

