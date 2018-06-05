Why – Oil lubricates the moving parts of the engine and changing the oil keeps the engine clean.





– Oil lubricates the moving parts of the engine and changing the oil keeps the engine clean. When – The video suggests checking the vehicle's owner's manual for recommended oil change intervals.





– The video suggests checking the vehicle's owner's manual for recommended oil change intervals. Where – An oil change performed by a professional technician at an independent repair shop is a quick and low cost vehicle service.

"Performing oil changes at the routine intervals outlined in the owner's manual is one of the least expensive, yet effective, ways to keep an engine running at peak performance and extend the life of the vehicle," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "Our new video provides useful information to help car owners understand the importance of regular oil changes."

The new video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrbM89aiGhE&t=8s. "It's Time for an Oil Change" is also available in the ANTV digital management system for use by repair shops to share with their customers.

For more information or to sign up for AutoNetTV Media, visit www.AutoNetTV.com.

About the Car Care Council

The Car Care Council is the source of information for the "Be Car Care Aware" consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council's online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council's consumer education website at www.carcare.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/importance-of-oil-changes-highlighted-in-new-video-from-car-care-council-300660006.html

SOURCE Car Care Council

