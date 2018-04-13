Importance of Wellness Remains a Lifelong Constant for CEO Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Being an active child was second nature to CEO and startup founder Brandon Frere. Sports were always an interest and a joy. But as Frere grew up and entered the world of business, he didn't eschew his active lifestyle or his love of adventure. Frere uses these to fuel his professional promotion of healthy lifestyles and a focus on wellness as a key component of success.

"I've realized that being healthy and feeling your best are critical for success in any arena," said Frere. "If you're not relying on a foundation of well-being, eventually you're going to crash and burn."

Frere espouses a notion of personal success as one built on the idea of striving for the healthiest lifestyle. This includes positive mental state, where happiness and meaning are just as crucial as physical wellness. Frere transforms the personal into the professional as he promotes health and wellness throughout his professional life, incorporating wellness into the services of multiple successful ventures.

Whether it's connecting consumers with wellness-related professionals or providing them with resources to improve wellness at home and on a daily basis, Frere's businesses are geared towards opening the door to wellness for thousands of clients. These ventures approach wellness from a holistic standpoint, where consumers can find services and resources on many aspects of health and wellness.

"Many individuals have trouble being their healthiest without help from others," Frere continues. "They need a nudge in the right direction. That's why wellness services can be so important for people in this country who are usually overworked and running on empty."

About

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Links

Frere Enterprises website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/importance-of-wellness-remains-a-lifelong-constant-for-ceo-brandon-frere-300629421.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.FrereEnterprises.com

