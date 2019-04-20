IMPORTANT ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisitions

NEW YORK, April 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Citizens First Corporation (CZFC) ("Citizens First") regarding its sale to German American Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Citizens First stockholders will receive 0.6629 shares of German American common stock (or cash in lieu of fractional share interests) and a cash payment of $5.80 for each Citizen First share they own.

TIER REIT, Inc. (TIER) regarding its sale to Cousins Properties (CUZ). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, TIER REIT stockholders will receive 2.98 shares of Cousins Properties for each TIER REIT share they own.

WABCO Holdings, Inc. (WBC) regarding its sale to ZF Friedrichshafen AG ("ZFF"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, WABCO stockholders will receive $136.50 for each WABCO share they own.

Worldpay, Inc. (WP) regarding its sale to Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.9287 shares of FIS for each WP share they own.

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (FRSH) regarding the sale of Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") to MTY Franchising USA , Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Papa Murphy's stockholders will receive $6.45 in cash for each Papa Murphy's share they own.

