Important Announcement from Noah Bank

ELKINS PARK, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the United States Attorney's Office issued a press release announcing the arrest of Noah Bank's CEO, Edward Shin, for allegedly taking bribes in connection with the Bank's issuance of loans and causing the Bank to issue loans to companies in which he had a secret interest. The alleged acts took place between 2009 and 2012.

Noah Bank is neither a defendant nor a suspect in relation to any of the alleged charges. The safety and soundness of the Bank is not at issue. The Bank will remain open and will conduct business as usual. The Bank's deposits are insured by the FDIC up to the maximum extent allowed.

In accordance with the Bank's succession plan, Mr. Hyunjun An, the Bank's Chief Financial Officer, has been named acting President of the Bank. The Bank does not expect the matters to have any material impact to its financial statements and the Bank is cooperating fully in the investigation.

About Noah Bank

With its legal headquarters in Elkins Park, PA, Noah Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered bank that was launched in 2004. At that time, Noah was named "Royal Asian Bank, a Noah Bank", and changed its name to "Noah Bank" in 2011. Operational headquarters are in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Noah Bank provides banking products and services to businesses and consumers primarily in the Asian-American communities of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northern New Jersey, Manhattan, New York and Flushing, New York. More information is available at www.noahbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

