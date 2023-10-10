Important Announcement: Tulipon Campaign Launch Postponed to October 13th

JERUSALEM, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gals Bio Ltd. regrets to inform its supporters and backers that the highly anticipated launch of the Tulipon campaign on Indiegogo, originally scheduled for October 10th, will be postponed to Friday, October 13th.

This decision is made in light of the ongoing situation in Israel, as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our team and community members. We believe this brief delay will allow us to ensure a seamless and successful campaign launch.

The Tulipon - Superior Period Care & Health Tracker
One of the biomarkers the Tulipon tracks is vaginal pH
Our hearts go out to the victims and their families affected by the recent events. We stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens, offering our deepest support during this challenging time.

We appreciate the understanding and support of our backers, and we remain committed to revolutionizing menstrual care and health monitoring with the Tulipon.

For updates, please visit our website and our campaign page: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--2791631/coming_soon/x/29919400

About Gals Bio: Gals Bio, founded in 2016 by Hilla Shaviv, is a femtech startup focused on developing a new branch in women's health, by leveraging menstrual fluid as a diagnostic sample, tested for various biomarkers. The company's product, the Tulipon, is a novel period product addressing many challenges in the market from usability and durability to heavy bleeding, all with an additional layer of health tracking and eco-friendliness.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Hilla Shaviv CEO, Gals Bio Ltd.
+972 52-667-5575
