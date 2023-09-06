IMPORTANT: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Plan to Extend the Amount of Time the Company has to Consummate a Business Combination

News provided by

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

06 Sep, 2023, 08:11 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAH) (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition corporation, today announced that it filed a Schedule 14A Definitive Proxy Statement on September 6, 2023 (the "Definitive Proxy Statement") in connection with a special meeting (the "Special Meeting") to extend the amount of time the Company has to consummate a business combination (the "Extension"). This filing follows the Company's Schedule 14A Preliminary Proxy Statement that was filed on August 22, 2023 and the amendment thereto that was filed on September 5, 2023 (collectively, the "Preliminary Proxy Statement") in connection with the Special Meeting.

The Company intends to mail the Definitive Proxy Statement as promptly as possible. Notwithstanding the content of any prior mailings distributed to stockholders in connection with the Special Meeting, the Definitive Proxy Statement contains disclosure concerning (a) the potential effects of the Extension on the Company's continued eligibility to be listed on Nasdaq, (b) corrections of figures included in the Preliminary Proxy Statement concerning the per share redemption price in connection with the Special Meeting and the amount in the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account"), (c) additional information regarding the liquidation of the securities previously held in the Trust Account, and (d) a modification of the deadline by which stockholders must elect to redeem their Class A common stock prior to the Special Meeting.

Stockholders should read such disclosure prior to casting their votes in connection with the Special Meeting.

Notwithstanding the above, voting instructions (including control numbers) that stockholders received in any prior mailings in connection with the Special Meeting are still applicable as of this date.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAH) is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the future of mobility. On March 8, 2021, Atlantic Coastal announced the closing of its IPO and listing on Nasdaq. The Atlantic Coastal team is led by Chairman and CEO Shahraab Ahmad, and President and Director Burt Jordan. For more information, please visit www.atlanticcoastalacquisition.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Also from this source

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Announces Plans to Extend Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Will Redeem Its Public Shares and Will Not Consummate an Initial Business Combination

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.