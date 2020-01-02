Important Flu Prevention Tips from Righttime Medical Care

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting widespread influenza (flu) cases in the majority of U.S. states. Nationwide, at least 4.6 million people have been stricken with the virus since October 1, while 15 percent of the patients at Maryland-based Righttime Care Centers have visited during the past few weeks with flu symptoms.

The medical providers at Maryland-based Righttime Urgent Care offer simple but effective tips for preventing the spread of the highly-contagious influenza virus including getting a flu shot and frequent hand washing. Righttime reports that 15 percent of their patients in recent weeks have visited for flu symptoms, while the height of flu season is yet to come. (Credit: Righttime Medical Care) Medical Assistant Quintina Thomas, of Righttime Medical Care, administers an influenza vaccine to a child care provider at a flu shot clinic in Montgomery County, Md. The medical providers at the Maryland-based urgent care company urge everyone aged six months and up receive a flu shot as a first line of defense against the virus per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. (Credit: Righttime Medical Care)

The flu thrives in cold, dry weather, and can be transmitted to another person from as far as six feet away, according to the National Institutes of Health. Flu season is beginning, with the height of cases usually seen in the early months of each year.

The medical providers at Righttime Medical Care, a leading group of urgent care centers, recommends the following steps to protect yourself:

1. Get a flu shot

Everyone over six months of age should receive a flu vaccination as the single most important step of protection against the flu. The virus is usually active through April so getting a flu shot now will help for several months. There are several misconceptions about flu shots, including the concern they make people sick. However, vaccines are made with inactive viruses which don't cause illness. Even if you do contract the flu, the vaccine can lessen your symptoms. Righttime's medical professionals especially encourage flu shots for groups of higher-risk people, including young children, older adults, pregnant women, anyone with a compromised immune systems, and residents of nursing homes.

2. Practice good health habits

Maintaining hygienic personal habits can greatly reduce exposure to germs and prevent their spread:

Avoid close contact with others, including shaking hands, whether or not they are showing symptoms of illness.

Stay home from work, school and errands when sick to prevent exposing others.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or inside the elbow.

Wash hands often with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when water isn't available.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth as germs often spread when someone touches a contaminated surface and then touches his or her face.

See a healthcare provider as soon as any symptoms develop.

3. Stop the spread of germs

In addition to practicing good health habits, disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched. Focusing on countertops, desktops, doorknobs, faucet handles, remote controls, keyboards, phones, tablets and toys can reduce the spread of all germs, including the influenza virus.

RIGHTTIME MEDICAL CARE simplifies access to trustworthy medical care for patients of all ages at its 20 urgent care locations in Maryland. Celebrating its 30th year, Righttime holds the Certified Urgent Care designation, which distinguishes it as among the top urgent care centers nationwide.

365 days a year and welcomes walk-in patients, while also offering same-day appointments online or via its Call Center as well as its RighttimeNOW™ telehealth service. Convenient services include x-rays, laboratory testing, patient portal, and electronic health records which are shared with patients' physicians, specialists and collaborating medical institutions. For more information, visit myRighttime.com.

