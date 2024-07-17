Important Modern & Contemporary and Prints & Photographs Auctions at Leland Little

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 25th at 10:00am (EDT) Leland Little will hold their Modern & Contemporary Auction, following with their Prints & Photographs Auction on Friday, July 26th at 10:00am (EDT). This exciting week of auctions will kick off on Wednesday, July 24th when Leland Little hosts their Modern & Contemporary Night in partnership with NC Modernist.

Adrian Pearsall (American, 1950-2011), Vintage Upholstered Gondola Sofa

The Modern & Contemporary Auction offers a curated selection of modern furniture, sculpture, glass, and art. Modern furniture highlights include a Chrome Cityscape Cabinet by Paul Evans, a Barcelona Chair and Ottoman by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and a Vintage Upholstered Gondola Sofa by Adrian Pearsall. Sculptural top lots include an Eight-Foot Abstract Bronze by Thomas Walsh and a sounding sculpture, B-2917 22 and 22 Sounds Good To You, by Val Bertoia. Modern Glass is led by a rotating, clear and neodymium glass cube with pale amethyst core ends and beveled edges, titled Ribbon Cube, by Jon Kuhn. Fine Art highlights include an oil on plywood by Gert Heinrich Wollheim (German, 1894-1974), titled Picnic.

"The Modern & Contemporary Auction is an eclectic yet curated sale focusing on modern classics and designers from Charles and Ray Eames to Jon Kuhn and introduces new artists to the market." - Modern & Glass Director, Luke Newbold

The Prints & Photographs Auction presents a highly vetted sale to bidders. Top prints include an offset lithograph in colors on paper, titled Watercolor Paint Kit with Brushes, by Andy Warhol (American, 1928-1987), a screenprint in colors, titled The March, by Jacob Lawrence (American, 1917-2000), and an etching and aquatint in colors, titled Eau-Forte No. 11 (R. XI), by Pierre Soulages (French, 1919-2022). Photographs of note include a gelatin silver print, titled Omaha Beach, US Cemetery, Normandy, France, 1968, by Henri Cartier-Bresson (French, 1908-2004) and a gelatin silver print, titled El Capitan, Winter, Yosemite Valley, California, by Ansel Adams (American, 1902-1984).

"We are particularly proud of this dynamic selection of works in the Prints & Photographs Auction. There are especially nice examples by sought-after female artists such as Vivian Maier, Alice Neel, Flor Garduño, and Ruth Bernhard." - Lauren Sanford, Prints & Multiples/ Photographs Director

