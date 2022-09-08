Important Tips to Prepare Before and During a Hurricane from USAGov

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Severe weather and disasters can happen at any time without notice or warning. From late May until the end of November, hurricanes and their fierce storm surge, damaging winds, and intense flooding, ravage the coasts of the United States.

Having an annual hurricane checklist is key to ensuring your family's safety during this time of year to prepare yourself, your family, and your assets. Here are a few things to remember:

To stay safe during the storm :

Follow protocol and guidance from local authorities. If asked to evacuate, do so within a timely manner.

Move to an interior room in your home away from windows and doors if strong winds occur.

If flooding in your home starts to happen, go to the highest level of your home but not an attic for fear of being trapped by rising water.

DO NOT walk, swim, or drive in floodwaters. Six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down, and just a foot of water can sweep your car away.

If you're using a generator, use it outdoors away from windows.

SOURCE USAGov