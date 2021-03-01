Important Tribal Shows Extended the Fairs for Three Days Due to High Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Showgoers from 35 countries signed on in droves last Thursday to the San Francisco Tribal and Textile Arts Show and The American Indian Art Show/San Francisco when they opened their doors virtually for the first time due to Covid-19. The much-anticipated annual shows bring together the biggest names in the tribal and ethnographic art worlds, and draw both serious collectors and art enthusiasts to see and purchase.

This extraordinary Hemba figure, on offer at the San Francisco Tribal and Textile Art Show from Belgium Gallery, Didier Claes, is from the Republic Democratic of Congo from the late 19th or early 20th Century. A superb wooden Eskimo mask from the mid 19th century or earlier on offer from the Art Blackburn Gallery at the Virtual American Indian Art Show/San Francisco.

An unprecedented level of traffic, which exceeded the 50,000 hits-an-hour limit of the show's commercial grade server, caused a significant slow-down on the websites for more than five hours the morning of the opening. They were quickly upgraded to an industrial grade platform and the sites have been working perfectly sense. Due to the lost hours and the extraordinary interest, the shows have been extended by three days to close on Wednesday, March 3, at midnight PST rather than on Sunday, February 28th. "We wanted to make sure everyone had plenty of time to see, enjoy, and buy the work at the shows," explained John Morris, the co-producer of the shows along with Kim Martindale.

The heightened interest is a very positive sign for tribal and ethnographic art. "I have never in my 43 years of producing large arts events, including the huge LA Art Show, seen traffic like this," said Martindale.

The 35th Annual San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show is an international art fair devoted exclusively to top-tier works from Africa, Asia, Australia, Oceania, and the Americas. With thousands of pieces up for sale, the range of work is exceptional. You can see museum-quality African sculptures from one of the most important African art galleries in the world, Belgium- based Didier Claus Gallery; a contemporary piece, Son of Stone, by Oglala Lokota artist Dwayne Wilcox on offer from New York City's oldest Tribal Art gallery, Tambaran Gallery; and a special exhibit of some thirty Phantom Shields from Papua New Guinea, named after a new book, "MAN WHO CANNOT DIE Phantom Shields of the New Guinea Highlands"

Running concurrently, the 37th American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco is the most significant showcase of American Indian art on the West Coast, with an emphasis on antique American Indian art as well as Pre-Columbian, Spanish Colonial, and contemporary American Indian art. This show, too, has a wide range of stunning work, from a superb wooden Eskimo mask from the mid 19th century or earlier on offer from the Art Blackburn Gallery; to a painting "Taos Indian" by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953) from Parsons Fine Art; to a stunning Apache olla, 23 1/2″ in height x 23″ in diameter, circa 1910, formerly in the private Eddie Basha Collection on offer from Terry DeWalt.

