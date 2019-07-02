Impossible Aerospace US-1 Drone Responds to California Fire

According to Impossible Aerospace, the US-1 delivered high definition thermal video to ground crews, allowing them to easily identify hot spots to share with first responders. The aircraft was operated by Impossible Aerospace pilots as part of the company's Rapid Response program offered to neighboring agencies.

The US-1 delivers between 78 and 90 minutes of flight time when carrying payloads used by first responders, significantly outperforming other multirotor drones on the market. In other configurations, its flight time has exceeded two hours, says the company.

"We designed the US-1 to deliver the performance of a helicopter at less than one percent of the price," said Spencer Gore, CEO of Impossible Aerospace. "It's made for the 99.8% of municipalities that lack air assets. Some call it a drone, but it's no toy. The US-1 is a performance aircraft made to respond to real emergencies, and it's built by an American company."

The US-1 outlasted three other news helicopters that also arrived on scene, according to the company.

As the demand for domestically-sourced aerospace technology continues to rise, Impossible Aerospace is forging partnerships with local governments, police and fire departments, and private customers alike. The best-in-class US-1 has a longer battery life and is integrated with combined thermal and optical sensors built for critical missions.

"We were glad to hear there were no casualties. Santa Clara is our home. We are always here to help if we can," said Gore.

The US-1 is available for delivery online at www.impossible.aero. For more information or to learn more about Impossible Aerospace, contact the team at info@impossible.aero.

About Impossible Aerospace:

Impossible Aerospace was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Impossible Aerospace was founded by Spencer Gore, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Airbus Ventures and Eclipse Ventures. All Impossible products are designed, assembled, and supported in the USA. For more information, www.impossible.aero.

